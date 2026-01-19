Canadian tech embraces Military Keynesianism

Plus: Shopify leans into agentic commerce.

To close out 2025, BetaKit reporter Josh Scott wrote about how the tens of billions in new federal commitments to defence were poised to reshape Canadian tech.

Economically, that was the plan all along. A new note this week from TD economists broke down Canada’s recent embrace of Military Keynesianism, which “rests on the idea that defence R&D and procurement can spur innovation (raising productivity), and generate positive spillovers to civilian industries through fiscal multipliers.”

Essentially, in the proverbial choice between guns or butter, placing priority on the former will deliver the capacity to acquire both. TD notes that Canada might receive an additional productivity boost if its propensity for dual-use tech is properly nurtured.

Testing the efficacy of this economic theory requires the capital to flow, however, and spending delays have been a hallmark of Canadian defence policy, as TD also notes. The feds also missed their own self-imposed deadline to release the highly anticipated Defence Industrial Strategy, which has led former assistant deputy ministers to say all sorts of mean things about what that failure signals to other countries.

But Canadian tech doesn’t appear to be waiting around for new marching orders. Below, you’ll find stories about Cohere partnering with a German submarine maker, the launch of a new Calgary-based aerospace innovation hub, and the launch of a new Canadian rocket company. You’ll see more defence tech stories on BetaKit soon, including on former defence minister Harjit Sajjan’s new startup, Juno, and the startups we met at the celebration for BetaKit’s new Prairies Bureau, graciously hosted by Edmonton Unlimited.

In pursuit of profit, glory, and perhaps continued sovereignty, Canada’s builders are ready to get building. Is the federal government ready to back the defence tech industry it asked for?

Douglas Soltys

Editor-in-chief

Canada is gearing up for Hannover Messe 2026

This is your chance to be part of one of the world’s most influential industrial technology events.

NGen is once again leading Canada’s presence on the global stage by hosting the Canada Pavilion, bringing together innovative Canadian companies ready to showcase advanced manufacturing capabilities to an international audience.

As an exhibitor, you’ll gain access to valuable networking opportunities, high-impact visibility, and connections with potential partners, customers, and investors from around the world. To help companies take full advantage of this opportunity, NGen is offering up to $10,000 in eligible reimbursements for Canadian exhibitors participating in the pavilion.

If you’re looking to expand globally, attract new business, or highlight your latest technologies, now is the time to secure your spot.

Join Team Canada at Hannover Messe 2026. Apply to exhibit today.

Years after scrapping a contract with ICE, Vancouver-based Hootsuite is providing its social media management and monitoring technology to the US Department of Homeland Security at a time when DHS is facing criticism over its violent immigration enforcement tactics.

The Ottawa e-commerce giant has co-developed a new open standard for AI agent-based shopping with Google, partnered with Google and Microsoft to help consumers find and buy its merchants’ offerings more easily through their chatbots, and is launching a new customer plan to expand its product catalogue to non-clients.

Interrogating AI

Québec research institute Mila is making mental health safeguards for AI chatbots a top priority as cases of “AI psychosis” mount worldwide.





AI will make things better for workers, but only if productivity translates into time, not just profit, Joe O’Connor and Jared Lindzon argue in an excerpt from ‘Do More in Four: Why It’s Time for a Shorter Workweek.’





In an op-ed for BetaKit, corporate lawyer Joshua van Es challenges what Canada’s AI strategy gets wrong about sovereignty.

A coding “dojo” in Ottawa’s west end has launched an AI curriculum to train its young grasshoppers about AI safety, and teach them the skills they need to code without AI.

“It’s important for us as a society to kind of teach the kids how [AI] works and how to use it responsibly,” Code Ninjas Kanata co-owner Ian Chan told BetaKit.

This week in Canadian gaming

After Ubisoft shut down its Halifax studio less than a month after its staff unionized, the workers’ union is demanding that the company prove financial troubles were behind the closure.





Métis game developer Josh Nilson has built a virtual world in Roblox where gamers learn the Michif language through play and community.





Registration is now open for operators looking to be a part of Alberta’s soon-to-launch, licensed private online gambling market.

Helcim founder and CEO Nic Beique wants to put businesses in control of their financial transactions. This week, Helcim launched Helcim Payment Extension to help them do just that.

The Global Cleantech 100 showcases private cleantech companies that a panel of experts predict will make a substantial impact on the market in the next five to 10 years.

While the number of Canadian companies on the list held steady year-over-year, there has been some turnover.

Aerospace and Defence

Calgary’s new Aerospace Innovation Hub aims to turn talent and capital into scale for more than 180 companies, and help at least a dozen new startups get on their feet.





Cohere has struck a partnership with German submarine maker TKMS to explore integrating its AI tech into Canada’s potential future fleet.





Toronto-based Kepler successfully deployed its first wave of orbital data centre satellites last Sunday, beating out similar projects from Amazon and Starlink.





Canada Rocket Company emerged from stealth this week with $6.2 million from all-Canadian backers, and a plan to give Canada sovereign rocket capabilities.

The Indigenous Tech Circle is hosting its first Indigenous Tech Conference on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel.

The inaugural conference is expected to bring together more than 250 Indigenous founders, tech professionals, investors, community partners, allies, and policymakers, which ITC says would make the conference Canada’s largest gathering dedicated to Indigenous folks in tech.

FEATURED STORIES FROM OUR PARTNERS

Made from scratch: Toronto tech leaders reflect on 10 years of building Uber Eats

From a lunchtime experiment to a billion-order business, Toronto played a defining role in building Uber Eats. How local leadership, rapid experimentation, and moments of crisis helped turn a scrappy idea into Canada’s leading delivery platform.

A smarter, safer way to run AI? Vancouver’s LōD Technologies is betting on it

As enterprises struggle to balance AI cost, performance, and compliance, Vancouver-based LōD Technologies is betting control is the key to adoption. How the startup’s new CLōD platform tackles governance and energy efficiency at the inference layer.

How AI can help make SR&ED filing painless

Filing for SR&ED credits doesn’t have to take months. How Montréal-based Chrono Innovation is using agentic AI to help engineering teams turn complex documentation into a faster, more predictable process.

🇨🇦 Weekly Canadian Deals, Dollars & More

VIC – Blue Action opens applications to oceantech accelerator

VAN – Slate raises $1.3M to build embedded lending infrastructure

DLA – Mangrove Lithium secures $85M USD financing

SK – Saskatchewan accelerators invest nearly $2.2M in Prairies tech

KW – Miovision partners with TomTom to tackle traffic congestion

TOR – Science&Humans raises $10M for hormone health

TOR – MedEssist secures seed round to convert pharmacies to clinics

TOR – Portage strikes deal to manage Point72 Ventures’ FinTech assets

TOR – Sequence acquired by Polygon in stablecoin push

TOR – 1Password promotes Nancy Wang to CTO

MTL – Goodfood’s safe food licence reinstated

MTL – Ssense founders nearing company buyback

STJ – Medventions launches pilot hospital fellowship in Newfoundland

“How do I create the ‘wow’ moment for my end user? And slowness never creates the wow moment.”

PolarGrid founder and CEO Rade Kovacevic believes GenAI video and voice will be killer apps once they can function in real-time. Enabling real-time GenAI requires uncorking the inference bottleneck that the hyperscalers have helped build.

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for January 16, 2026.

Access funding and manufacturing expertise to commercialize your medtech

Are you looking to advance regulatory approvals, conduct clinical trials, and undertake early manufacturing activities with the expertise and infrastructure needed to bring your medical technologies to market?

Innovation Factory’s Canadian Medtech Alliance (CAMEDA) program provides Ontario-based medtech innovators with funding and direct access to Canada’s leading medical contract development and manufacturing organizations.

CAMEDA can help you:

Collaborate with experienced medical device CDMOs

De-risk regulatory and clinical trial pathways

Prepare for initial manufacturing and scale-up

Ready to accelerate your medtech journey? Apply to CAMEDA today: cameda.org

Feature image courtesy Nick Linnen via Unsplash.