NanoTess lands Embecta deal to put its tech in 14,000 Canadian pharmacies

Calgary startup’s NanoSALV gel helps chronic wounds heal faster.

Calgary startup NanoTess has signed a distribution deal with diabetes care company Embecta, bringing its flagship product to more than 14,000 pharmacies across Canada.

“NanoSALV focuses on addressing the root cause of biochemical stagnation, enabling stalled healing processes to begin again.” Megan Leslie, NanoTess

NanoTess, which develops technology to treat chronic wounds, announced the partnership with Embecta on Tuesday that will see Embecta distribute NanoTess’s NanoSALV Catalytic, a topical gel that uses tiny, catalytic particles to accelerate healing in chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and other difficult-to-heal sores.

The partnership marks the first time the US-based Embecta has distributed a wound-care product in Canada.

Authorized by Health Canada in 2022, NanoSALV makes use of catalytic particles—micron-sized substances like metals, minerals, and proteins—to speed up the natural chemical reactions involved in the healing process. It also helps regulate inflammation and provides antimicrobial protection to lessen infection risk.

Megan Leslie, CEO and co-founder of NanoTess, said in an email to BetaKit that healthy healing requires the body to undergo a series of processes at the cellular level, which can be interrupted by disease and age.

“Conditions like diabetes, for example, can seriously impact the body’s ability to heal wounds,” Leslie said. “NanoSALV…contains micron-scale catalysts which enable the body’s copper-dependent cellular signaling and lower the effort required for cellular reactions to occur—thus kickstarting and supporting healing.”

That differs from other topical treatments, like Polysporin, which focus primarily on antimicrobial properties and guarding against infection.

“NanoSALV focuses on addressing the root cause of biochemical stagnation, enabling stalled healing processes to begin again,” Leslie said.

In Canada, there are millions of adults living with diabetes. Those people are at increased risk of developing chronic wounds and infections due to complications like lesions and ulcers. Embecta, which manufactures and distributes other diabetes-related products like insulin delivery devices, said partnering with NanoTess broadens the scope of care for the millions of people who have diabetes. “Because people with diabetes often have related conditions…it’s helpful when the pharmacies and healthcare providers that supply their insulin injection devices can also provide them with access to new treatments like NanoSALV,” said Jennifer Spearen, the VP general manager for Embecta Canada.

Since being authorized by Health Canada, NanoSALV has been incorporated into treatment plans by both Alberta Health Services and the BC Provincial Health Services Authority.

