Cohere partners with German submarine maker in bid to get its AI into Canada’s fleet

TKMS is courting a Canadian procurement order to build the next generation of Canadian submarines.

Toronto-based AI scaleup Cohere is going underwater… on purpose.

The large language model (LLM) developer has struck a partnership with German submarine maker ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to explore integrating its technology into the Canadian Patrol Submarine Program (CPSP), a federal effort to procure 12 new submarines.

Submarines are “the ultimate high-stakes workplace.” Dave Ferris, Cohere

TKMS made the shortlist to land the contract, alongside the Korean company Hanwha Ocean, in August 2025. The government is now conducting in-depth engagements with both companies to “continue to advance the procurement process,” according to a government news release.

TKMS said the partnership aligns with Canada’s future submarine requirements and modernization priorities. It will focus on research, prototyping, and evaluating how the AI models can support decision-making workflows and manage onboard information, as well as training environments and secure naval interfaces, while operating 500 metres below sea level.

Dave Ferris, Cohere’s VP of Americas and global public sector, called submarines “the ultimate high-stakes workplace.” In a statement, he said that Cohere’s tech will meet the CPSP’s demands for “precision, security, and streamlined operations, while reducing cognitive load.”

Founded in 2019 by former Google researchers, Cohere builds LLMs that power chatbots and other AI applications for companies and government agencies. Amid stiff competition from larger American LLM developers, Cohere has sought to distinguish itself as an enterprise- and cybersecurity-focused AI company.

The submarine partnership follows Cohere’s signing of a similar agreement with French defence company Thales last month. Thales Canada said it would use Cohere’s services to fulfill its operation and maintenance contracts with the Department of National Defence. Cohere has also signed its own agreement with the federal government to help “transform” public sector operations with AI.

There has been increased venture and government spending in defence tech as Canada focuses more on its sovereign and military capabilities. The federal government has committed to spending five percent of its GDP on defence by 2035, and committed $81.8 billion over five years to “rebuild, rearm, and reinvest” in the Canadian Armed Forces in the 2025 budget. That figure does not include funding for the CPSP.

Feature image courtesy TKMS.