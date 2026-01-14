Nine Canadian companies make the 2026 Global Cleantech 100

This year’s list includes returnees like Cyclic Materials, Mangrove Lithium, and Pani Energy.

For the second consecutive year, Canada has nine cleantech companies on the 2026 Global Cleantech 100 list. But while the number of Canadian companies on the list held steady, there has been some turnover.





An important theme in the 2026 report is the cleantech industry’s focus on the critical mineral supply chain.







The Global Cleantech 100 is developed by San Francisco-based research and consulting firm Cleantech Group to showcase private cleantech companies from around the world that a panel of experts predicts will make a substantial impact on the market in the next five to 10 years.

Last year, the number of Canadian companies on the list dropped below 10 for the first time since 2015, with all but one of the remainder returning from the 2024 Cleantech 100. This year, Canada didn’t gain or lose any more ground, but a few companies have been swapped out.

The Canadian representation on the 2026 Global Cleantech 100 includes returnees like Cyclic Materials, Mangrove Lithium, and Pani Energy, as well as new faces Planetary, Augmenta, CO280 Solutions, and Eavor. Coquitlam, BC-based Moment Energy and Calgary-based Carbon Upcycling, which haven’t been on the Cleantech 100 since 2024, also returned to the list this year.

Companies that didn’t return from last year’s list include e-Zinc, Ionomr Innovations, pH7 Technologies, Summit Nanotech, Svante, and Enersion.

This year’s Cleantech 100 reflects the “sea change” in the global cleantech innovation world that 2025 represented, Cleantech Group CEO Richard Youngman said in a statement. According to the report, nearly half the list turned over, making way for 48 new companies.

“The topics, themes, and companies in vogue in the new world order are more strongly reflected in the composition of the new 100, and Canada’s representation speaks to this too,” Youngman said.

One of the themes in the 2026 report is the cleantech industry’s focus on the critical mineral supply chain. Canada is represented in this category by Toronto-based Cyclic, which recovers rare earth elements from electric vehicle motors; Vancouver-based Mangrove, which claims to significantly cut the production and carbon cost of battery-grade lithium; and Moment, which produces battery energy storage systems from repurposed electric vehicle batteries.

Feature image courtesy Dave Smith via Unsplash.