Canadian Food Inspection Agency reinstates Goodfood’s safe food licence

Meal kit service’s Montréal facility back in operation following nine-day suspension.

After nine days of suspension, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) on Thursday reinstated the safe food licence for meal kit delivery company Goodfood.

The suspension was initially handed out on Dec. 30, prohibiting the Montréal-based company from “conducting any activity” related to the license, which could include importing, exporting, manufacturing, or packaging food for sale in Canada.





The Dec. 30 suspension prohibited GoodFood from “conducting any activity” related to the license.



The CFIA stated that the licence was suspended over an issue with Part 4 of the Safe Food for Canadians Act, which states that importers cannot import and sell food that is prohibited under Canada’s Food and Drugs Act. In general, the CFIA says licences can be suspended due to failure to comply with the regulation, a default of payment on fees, or if there is a risk of injury to the public. The CFIA notice did not state whether specific foods sold by Goodfood were not compliant with the act. No food was recalled as part of the suspension.

A few days after its licence was suspended, Goodfood told BetaKit in an emailed statement that there were no food safety issues and that the suspension related “mostly” to procedural aspects of the licence, such as “the review of complaints.” The suspension affected Goodfood’s Montréal facility; its Calgary facility maintained operations during the suspension.

Goodfood has described itself as Canada’s top meal-delivery company, however, its customer base has declined steadily since the pandemic. In Q4 of 2025, Goodfood reported net sales of $25 million, with a net loss of $4 million—a far cry from the net sales of $79 million it brought in during the same period in 2021. At its peak, the company’s stock was trading at $13. As of this writing, it’s trading at just $0.34 CAD on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

RELATED: Goodfood loses another leader as co-founder says he’s stepping down as president and COO

In early December, BetaKit reported that Goodfood had lost both of its cofounders, after president and COO Neil Cuggy announced he would step down on Jan. 16, 2026. Co-founder Jonathan Ferrari abruptly resigned as CEO in August.

The company is also facing a potential class-action lawsuit. In October 2025, the plaintiff, represented by Lambert Avocats, accused Goodfood of not disclosing its delivery fee charges in the prices displayed on its website. The proposed class action, if it proceeds, would represent all Québec residents who have paid delivery fees to Goodfood since October 2022. The lawsuit has yet to be ratified, and the accusations have not yet been proven in court.

With files from Sarah Rieger.

Feature image courtesy Goodfood.