1Password promotes Nancy Wang to CTO

Wang replaces Pedro Canahuati as Toronto cybersecurity firm continues to reshape C-suite.

Toronto-based 1Password announced today that it has promoted Nancy Wang to CTO to drive the cybersecurity software company’s engineering efforts and AI plans.

Wang, who is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, most recently served as 1Password’s senior VP and head of engineering and AI. Prior to joining 1Password, Wang worked as general manager and director of engineering and product for Amazon Web Services’ data protection business, and was a founding product manager at Rubrik, roles that give her some past experience building and scaling enterprise infrastructure and security platforms.

“I’m very bullish that we will continue being that trusted, privacy-centric, human-centric solution for agent security.”

As CTO, Wang replaces Pedro Canahuati, who departed 1Password last September after more than four years with the company. In an interview with BetaKit, Wang said that Canahuati hired her in May of 2025 to help guide 1Password’s AI strategy, with an expectation that she would eventually become his successor.

Since then, Wang said her focus has been on “bringing what 1Password is globally known for, which is protecting secrets [and] protecting credentials, into the agentic world.” She will continue that work as CTO at a time when many businesses have been racing to adopt AI agents.

Agentic AI has created a range of new security risks that 1Password hopes to help clients address through its products. “I’m very bullish that we will continue being that trusted, privacy-centric, human-centric solution for agent security,” she said.

Founded in 2005 and formally known as AgileBits, 1Password is one of Canada’s most valuable tech companies. It sells identity security and access management software that helps individuals and corporate clients like the Associated Press, Canva, Harvard University, Hugging Face, IBM, Midjourney, Salesforce, Slack, and Stripe secure sign-ins to apps and websites.

In recent years, 1Password has evolved from a consumer-facing password manager to a broader digital identity security platform for businesses.

Wang marks the latest in a series of C-suite changes that 1Password has made since 2024.

RELATED: “We could be public today”: 1Password crosses $400-million USD ARR milestone

CEO David Faugno told BetaKit in an interview last November that these “stage-appropriate” C-suite additions will help the company execute on its AI strategy and ensure it has the right team in place to eventually go public.

1Password revealed then that it had surpassed $400 million USD in annual recurring revenue, up from $250 million in 2023, while remaining free cash flow-positive. The 1,400-person company also shared that it now serves over 180,000 businesses, secures more than 1.3 billion human and machine credentials, and supports more than one million developers.

Faugno said in November that these metrics give 1Password the scale and profitability to be a public company today, but he said the firm still has some work to do to “bring the trust layer” to AI before entertaining the idea of an initial public offering. Wang indicated that the company has no updates to share at this time regarding when that might happen.

1Password sees a big opportunity in helping businesses navigate the identity security considerations of AI. This work has included adding agentic AI security to its Extended Access Management platform to help companies and developers manage AI agents more securely, and partnering with AI web browser developers like Browserbase, OpenAI, and Perplexity.

Feature image courtesy 1Password.