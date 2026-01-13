Innovation Saskatchewan’s investment will go toward industry-led research and development.

What do an industrial composter, AI-driven genomics, and steam-based weed control have in common? Ostensibly nothing, but they’re all on the receiving end of a nearly $2.2-million funding announcement from Innovation Saskatchewan.



On Monday, the government agency announced it would invest the money through its Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and Agtech Growth Fund (AGF) toward nine industry-led research and development projects in the province.

“Saskatchewan innovators are solving big challenges with bold ideas and transforming key industries,” Warren Kaeding, the minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, said in a press release. “SAIF and AGF provide the early support needed to ensure made-in-Saskatchewan technologies reach new markets, driving growth and prosperity for years to come.”

This year’s nine recipients came from a diversity of fields, with Agtech and AI predominant.





Both the SAIF and AGF programs help early-stage Saskatchewan tech companies reduce financial risk and accelerate commercialization across fields like agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing, and healthcare.

This year’s nine recipients came from a diversity of fields, with Agtech and AI notably present across many of the companies.

The $2.2 million contributes to an ongoing tally of funding from both the SAIF and AGF programs, which since 2018 and 2020 have committed over $22.6 million across 94 projects. Included in those projects is Greenwave Innovations, which received SAIF funding in 2021 and 2024 for its AI-powered energy and asset management platform, Greensense.

“Through the support provided by the SAIF program, Greenwave has been able to significantly enhance and accelerate the development of Greensense. Heading into 2026, we are very well positioned to execute on our geographical expansion plans as we deploy our industry-leading energy management technology within buildings across Canada and beyond,” said Dean Clark, president and CEO at Greenwave Innovations.

Clark and the team at Greenwave aren’t the only example of a good return on investment. According to Innovation Saskatchewan, since 2018, the SAIF program has generated a 271-percent return, including $55.3 million in private investment, $8.9 million from the federal government, and $106 million in post-project investment.

The AGF, which has been in operation since 2020, has seen a 376-percent return, with $22.4 million in private investment generated, $3.2 million from the federal government, and $41.4 million in post-project investment.

The nine recipients of the Innovation Saskatchewan funding include:

Kinemek, which received $450,000 towards AI-enabled mine inspection systems that integrate radar, light detection, and photo sensors to improve safety.

NRGene Canada, a company using AI-driven genomics to develop a higher-yield Black Soldier Fly strain for use in sustainable livestock and aquaculture. NRGene Canada received $450,000.

Teal, whose industrial superchargers for electric mining equipment reduce emissions and ventilation demands, received $450,000.

Amb.AI, a multi-sensory monitoring platform for underground mines, received $200,000.

Runnr, a delivery management platform supporting greener supply chains, received $150,000.

X-Steam-inator Agriculture Products, who are developing a steam-based weed control system as an alternative to chemical herbicides, received $150,000.

AgScouter, an affordable agronomic data platform, received $132,000.

B-Nature, a company developing an industrial composter that converts agricultural waste into high-quality compost, was awarded $125,000.

NutraMate, an AI-powered pharmacy tool streamlining prescription fulfillment, was given $90,000.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash.