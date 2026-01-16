A famous catchphrase, Ubisoft’s surprise closure, and Salesforce’s original vision

#1. Which famous catchphrase was trademarked this week in an actor’s attempt to control its unauthorized use by AI?
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey trademarked his image and voice this week, including his “All right, all right, all right,” catchphrase, in an attempt to hold off unauthorized use by AI.
“We want to create a clear perimeter around ownership with consent and attribution the norm in an AI world,” McConaughey said in a statement.
#2. This week, Shopify co-developed a new open standard with Google to help AI agents connect and transact with any merchant. What is it called?
Shopify co-developed the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) with Google, the company announced this week, alongside more partnerships to help consumers easily make purchases through chatbots, and a new customer plan to expand its product catalogue to non-clients.
#3. Ubisoft Halifax employees were “blindsided” by its surprise closure less than a month after what?
The French video game developer shuttered its office in Halifax last week, laying off 71 people less than a month after the majority of the workplace voted to unionize.
The timing has prompted speculation about whether the closure was related to the union drive—a notion that Ubisoft vehemently denies.
#4. Marc Benioff told TBPN this week that he started Salesforce after he got a vision while where?
Benioff recounted how he had the vision for Salesforce while swimming with a pod of 100 dolphins in Hawaii in an interview with TBPN this week.
“I was one with the pod, all of a sudden in my mind, I saw this vision of what Salesforce could look like,” he explained.
#5. How is Métis developer Josh Nilson keeping the endangered Michif language alive?
When he realized Michif risked disappearing without a digital presence, Nilson launched Michif RP, a virtual world inside Roblox.
Michif RP gives players the chance to step into a living community where they can discover fiddle music, earn badges tied to cultural traditions, or “try” traditional food, all while being immersed in the language.
#6. Which defunct social media relaunched to the public this week?
Under the ownership of its original founder, Kevin Rose, along with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, Digg launched its open beta to the public this week.
The new Digg offers a website and mobile app where you can browse feeds featuring posts from across a selection of its communities and join other communities that align with your interests.
#7. This week, Calgary FinTech Helcim launched a browser extension to circumvent this increasingly prevalent attribute in software, according to CEO Nic Beique.
Beique explained to BetaKit that the new Helcim Payment Extension circumvents the so-called “walled gardens” that are increasingly prevalent in software.
“It’s a browser extension that enables merchants to automate their payment workflows through existing software,” Beique said.
#8. True or False: Canada had fewer cleantech companies on the 2026 Global Cleantech 100 list than last year.
False.
For the second consecutive year, Canada had nine cleantech companies listed on the Global Cleantech 100. But while the number of Canadian companies on the list held steady, there has been some turnover.
#9. Why did aspiring NDP leader Rob Ashton apologize this week?
Ashton apologized this week following a Reddit “ask me anything,” admitting that some of his responses had been generated by AI, including his criticisms of AI.
“Right now, AI is being used to replace workers, exploit artists and creators, spread misinformation and undermine democracy — all in the interest of corporate profit. That’s not acceptable,” a post from Ashton’s account read.
#10. Toronto-based Kepler became the first company in the world to launch a low-earth orbit satellite system based on an optical relay network, meaning its satellites essentially function as what?
Kepler’s relay network enables data to be processed and analyzed directly in space rather than waiting for a downlink to Earth, essentially turning the satellite into an orbital data centre.
With the successful deployment, the Canadian company beat out similar projects from big names like Amazon and Starlink.
