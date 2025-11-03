What will Budget 2025 offer Canada’s innovation economy?

Plus: Wealthsimple hits $10-billion valuation with new funding.

With candy fully consumed and World Series dreams fully dashed, Team BetaKit is locked in on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first budget.

We’ve been busy in the lead-up to budget day. Ottawa Staff Writer Alex Riehl covered the city’s pitch to become the country’s defence innovation hub in anticipation of the feds’ forthcoming defence industrial strategy. Below, you’ll find Reporter Madison McLauchlan’s exploration of Canadian stablecoin regulation after she broke news a few weeks ago that such language—and the next phase of open banking!—is expected in the budget.

This year’s budget is highly anticipated, with some speculating that the country’s economic prosperity hangs in the balance. I won’t tip the scales with my own predictions, but I will say that BetaKit takes both the moment and our responsibility as the publication of record for Canadian tech seriously. For the first time ever, BetaKit will be in lock-up to increase the depth and quality of our budget coverage.

Have something you’d like to see from us on budget day or in the days after? Email me.

Douglas Soltys

Editor-in-chief

Wealthsimple is on track to become Canada’s most valuable private venture-backed tech company. The Toronto-based FinTech firm has signed a Series E round of up to $750 million CAD, at a post-money valuation of $10 billion.

Wealthsimple co-founder and CEO Michael Katchen says the raise “reflects deep confidence from new and returning investors in our mission and our role as a defining Canadian company.”

The federal budget, set to be released in a few days, is believed to contain “language” around stablecoins. FinTech leaders say the digital asset is set to disrupt traditional payment methods, but how Canada will or should regulate stablecoins remains an open question.

As Canadian AI chip startups either move south or get snapped up by larger American players, conversations at VentureLab’s HardTech Summit focused on how to build Canada’s semiconductor sector amid rising pressure from the United States and shifting geopolitical conditions.

Embattled Sheertex tights maker SRTX said this week it is exploring a “range of options” for its future, including a sale, recapitalization, or reorganization. The review comes alongside the resignation of its CEO less than two months into the job, and yet another wave of “temporary” layoffs affecting 100 employees.

SRTX founder Katherine Homuth, who left in March, says she has submitted a bid to rejoin the company.

Toronto’s Wattpad has brought Chelsea Parry on as its head of product as the online storytelling and social media platform gears up for its next chapter under the umbrella of digital comic producer Webtoon.

In an exclusive interview with BetaKit, Wattpad president Aron Levitz outlined why the company hired Parry and how Wattpad’s strategy is evolving under her leadership.

Canadian tech investors are aligned on the notion that generative AI has radically changed the math of startup investing. But they differ on whether the investment hype around AI represents a growing bubble, and how much that matters.

Bookended by remarks from AI godfather Yoshua Bengio and a builders’ day at Shopify offices, Montréal’s first iteration of a grassroots tech week brought together more than 6,000 attendees to explore AI, social impact, and Québec’s funding crunch.

Former Panache Ventures partner Chris Neumann has built a new accelerator program geared towards exposing early-stage Canadian technology startup founders to Silicon Valley.

Through Game On, which he described as “an experiment in acceleration” for not just startups but individuals and leaders, Neumann hopes to “change founder metabolism.”

In an op-ed for BetaKit, Peoples Group’s John Landry argues that the future of finance in Canada will be built by the FinTech ecosystem.

“FinTech isn’t fringe. It’s core infrastructure, and our economy can’t afford to keep treating it like an experiment,” Landry writes.

🇨🇦 Weekly Canadian Deals, Dollars & More

“We were sleepwalking our way into this new economy, and we’ve had a bit of a wakeup call.”

Ian Rae, CEO of Aptum and a member of Minister Evan Solomon’s AI Task Force, has been building internet infrastructure since 1994. Recorded the day after the AWS outage, Rae joins to explain why such outages happen and what they reveal about the economics of the internet and Canada’s digital sovereignty goals.

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for October 31, 2025.

Image courtesy Francois-Philippe Champagne via X.