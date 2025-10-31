Goodbye Grammarly, Canada’s newest decacorn, Let’s Go Blue Jays!

#1. Blue Jay Davis Schneider made fun of his dad for using which tech product during Game 5 of the World Series?
Steve Schneider filmed his son’s now-viral home run on the first pitch of Game 5 of the World Series using Meta Glasses. “Yeah, I mean his Meta glasses are a little bit … they’re kinda dumb. I don’t know why he wears them all the time,” Davis said in a recent news conference.
#2. Which firm is poised to become Canada’s most valuable private tech company?
Toronto-based Wealthsimple signed a Series E round of up to $750 million CAD, giving it a post-money valuation of $10 billion. That will make the FinTech scale-up Canada’s most valuable private venture-backed tech company, vaulting ahead of peers like Cohere, Hopper, and 1Password.
#3. US President Donald Trump suspended trade talks with Canada over an advertisement featuring which former American leader?
The Government of Ontario’s ad campaign, which aired during the Fox broadcast of the Toronto Blue Jays’ American League Championship Series victory, featured former US President Ronald Reagan. The ad takes excerpts from Reagan’s 1987 radio address on foreign trade, and quotes him as saying tariffs “hurt every American.“
#4. What message is Vidyard CEO Michael Litt planning to bring to attendees of SAAS NORTH 2025?
Litt will arrive at SAAS NORTH with the message: “SaaS is dead.” “We’re entering a new era for software,” Litt told BetaKit. “Adapt and thrive.”
Litt’s keynote is one of many must-see sessions happening on the BetaKit Keynote Stage at SAAS NORTH 2025, taking place from November 5 to 6 at the Rogers Centre in Ottawa.
#5. The second edition of Techskis is taking place in which Canadian ski spot?
The second edition of Techskis will take place at Osler Bluff Ski Club in the Blue Mountains. The event will gather 250 founders, investors, builders, and ecosystem players for two days of shredding and socializing in March 2026.
#6. Ottawa’s mayor recently unveiled a new strategy to make the city a hub for which sector?
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe unveiled a new strategy that aims to attract up to $3 billion in public-private investment in the region’s defence innovation sector over the next five years. That initiative will be spearheaded by local economic development agency Invest Ottawa.
#7. What’s the name of Elon Musk’s new AI-powered online encyclopedia?
Elon Musk has launched a crowdsourced encyclopedia called Grokipedia, which features many entries reflecting Musk’s political point of view. The Verge later reported that Grokipedia includes many entries copied almost word for word from Wikipedia.
#8. How does Vancouver-based Arca remove carbon from the atmosphere?
Arca’s CO2 capture solution relies on carbon mineralization, a natural process that transforms gaseous carbon into rock. The startup recently struck a 10-year deal with Microsoft to remove nearly 300,000 tonnes of CO2 from the air.
#9. Grammarly changed its name to what?
Grammarly, known for its AI-powered writing assistant, is rebranding to Superhuman as part of a shift into an all-in-one productivity platform. The rebrand comes with four products under the Superhuman suite of tools, including its writing assistant, an email service, a workspace platform, and a platform of AI agents.
#10. This week’s edition of The BetaKit Quiz will be the last one drafted by Quiz Master Isabelle Kirkwood. Over 50 editions, her quiz work could be best described as:
Isabelle Kirkwood’s quiz work can definitely be described as informative, entertaining, and brain-busting. While she leaves big shoes to fill, you can rest assured that The BetaKit Quiz will continue as Kirkwood transitions to a new role with the team.
#11. In response to an RBC ad, what did Neo Financial founder Jeff Adamson dress up as for Halloween?
Adamson posed in front of an RBC branch dressed as “Kule Bank,” taken directly from RBC’s ad poking fun at neobanks. Adamson posted on LinkedIn: “We know change can be scary, but don’t worry. You’ve been around for 200 years and I’m sure you’ll be just fine.”
