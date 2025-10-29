Maket secures $3.4 million to make floor planning quicker with AI

AI-powered architecture platform is preparing to launch its 2.0 version next year.

Montréal-based Maket has secured $3.4 million CAD in seed funding as it gears up for a refresh of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered architecture platform.

Architects normally turn to a computer-aided design software, which requires knowledge and training to use, to render residential plans or visualizations. Maket’s AI-powered platform is meant to speed up the early planning stage, so architects can quickly iterate and get plans approved by clients.

Maket claims it has attracted over 1 million registered users and grown to a team of 14 employees since it officially launched in 2023

Maket offers both consumer and enterprise subscriptions. Regular homeowners can use the platform for $30 per month, while builders, prefabrication manufacturers, and developers can integrate their floor plan libraries and workflows directly into the platform for $1,200 per month. The company’s residential plan generator provides AI-generated residential architectural plans based on needs and constraints, while its virtual designer uses AI to augment images so clients can evaluate different interior and exterior aesthetics.

“This funding validates the incredible progress our team has made and the market’s belief in a more democratic, inclusive approach to design,” Murphy said in a statement.

The seed round was led by Montréal-based venture capital firm Amiral Ventures, with participation from Blitzscaling Ventures, BY Venture Partners, Hidden Layers, and Spatial Capital. The company is preparing to launch its “2.0” version in the first quarter of 2026, which will include a new floor plan generator with more flexibility for fine-tuning and visual renders. Maket says it’s building towards becoming an end-to-end platform for builders and architecture professionals, with plans to include zoning code verification, HVAC planning, and material takeoffs for construction.

Maket was founded by CEO Patrick Murphy, COO Stéphane Turbide, and CPO Simon Vallee in 2021. Vallee brings experience as a three-time founder, having exited his previous startups to Groupon, Figma, and Slack, where he served as a senior product manager.

Maket claims it has attracted over 1 million registered users and grown to a team of 14 employees since it officially launched in 2023, raising over $4 million CAD in total funding to date.

“The strength of the founding team, combined with the surge in AI tooling and their remarkable early traction of over a million users, positions Maket to redefine what’s possible in architecture,” Amiral Ventures managing partner Frédéric Bastien said in a statement.

Feature image courtesy Maket.