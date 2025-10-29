Hootsuite lays off 20 percent of its global workforce

The social media management platform was recognized as a BC anchor company last week.

Vancouver-based social media management platform Hootsuite has laid off 20 percent of its global workforce.

Hootsuite confirmed the layoffs to BetaKit in an email statement after they were first reported by BIV. The company did not share exactly how many employees were affected, or how many were based in Canada.

Hootsuite is evolving with “the changing world of social media.” Irina Novoselsky, Hootsuite

After its last round of layoffs in 2023, Hootsuite told BetaKit it had 900 employees. Hootsuite currently has just over 1,700 associated members on LinkedIn, nearly 800 of which are in Canada. In either case, hundreds of employees are likely affected by the cuts.

Hootsuite told BetaKit it is “supporting departing and remaining employees” through the layoff process.

“Our success depends on building an organization where decisions happen faster, ownership is clearer, and teams are empowered to act with accountability,” the company said. “With these changes, we’re investing in our future: enabling better focus and execution to support our enterprise growth priorities and show up even stronger for our customers.”

The layoffs come less than a week after Hootsuite was named a finalist for the Anchor Company of the Year award in the BC Tech Association’s Technology Impact Awards. The category acknowledges an established leader in the BC technology industry.

In a LinkedIn post encouraging other companies to hire the laid-off workers, Hootsuite CEO Irina Novoselsky said the company is evolving with “the changing world of social media.”

“We’re setting ourselves up for the next chapter: removing layers, clarifying accountability, and organizing around the areas that will drive our next stage of growth,” Novoselsky wrote.

In 2022, Hootsuite undertook a series of job cuts that ended with Novoselsky’s appointment to the CEO role. When Novoselsky joined Hootsuite in January 2023, the company had just cut its workforce by more than 35 percent within six months.

Founded in 2008, Hootsuite offers social media management software that provides customers with content scheduling, content creation, and social media analytics. Hootsuite shifted from pure-play social media management to data-driven decision-making with the acquisition of Talkwalker in April 2024.

