What the AWS outage reveals about Canada’s digital sovereignty

Aptum CEO Ian Rae argues that sovereignty requires control of our digital supply chain.

You may have noticed the internet stopped working recently.



A relatively minor AWS outage in the cloud provider’s US-EAST-1 Region hub was still able to bring down Fortnite, Snapchat, and a bunch of Canadian startups for a day, with some experts predicting hundreds of billions in lost productivity. Days later, a Microsoft Azure outage did similar damage.

“We were sleepwalking our way into this new economy and we’ve had a bit of a wakeup call.”

That’s not a good look for the sovereignty crowd, who are calling for Canada to build its own digital infrastructure to counter US dominance.

But what if I told you that Canada already had a sovereign cloud? Many of them, in fact.

Ian Rae, CEO of cloud computing service provider Aptum, has been building the infrastructure of the internet since 1994. He’s also on Minister Evan Solomon’s AI Task Force to help renew the nation’s AI strategy (including infrastructure and sovereignty).

On this episode of The BetaKit Podcast, Rae explains why outages happen and what they reveal about the economics of the internet. He also makes the case that digital sovereignty is less about border control and more about control of our supply chain. For him, an ‘elbows up’ mentality of trying to rebuild everything in Canada is “naive.”

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RSS

So how do we rebuild Canada’s digital sovereignty, and what does it look like?

Let’s dig in.

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by The Cyber Challenge, powered by Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and CCTX: Your pathway to new sales, industry connections, and non-dilutive funding.

Ontario’s critical sectors depend on operational technology systems that weren’t designed for today’s cyber threats. Unlike IT, operational technology environments demand specialized solutions—and startups can lead the way. Join our free webinar on October 24 to learn about the risks critical sectors face, and how startups can seize this opportunity.

When: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 12 – 1 PM EST | Where: Virtual (Zoom) | Cost: Free

Register today at thecyberchallenge.ca.

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by Xero: The global small businesses platform, designed to make life easier for small businesses–anywhere, any time.

Running a business is demanding enough without the burden of bookkeeping. Xero’s global platform is designed to take accounting off your plate, giving you the freedom to focus on what you do best. By unifying essential tools like accounting, payroll, and payments, Xero helps you automate tasks and gain the clarity you need to make smarter decisions.

Join a global community of forward-thinking businesses. Discover what Xero can do for you.

Recorded and edited at Toronto Podcasts.