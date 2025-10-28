Industry group Technation and tech hub OneEleven tap new leadership after months-long searches

Kevin d’Entremont now heads Technation, OneEleven appoints Manny Kalia as managing director.

Tech advocacy organization Technation and Toronto-based innovation hub OneEleven each have new leaders after months of searching.

Technation has tapped former McKinsey partner Kevin d’Entremont as its new president and CEO, while OneEleven has appointed Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) investment lead Manny Kalia as its new managing director.

As a partner of McKinsey’s public sector practice, d’Entremont led client development and facilitated strategic relationships across all levels of government, according to Technation. He also brings experience leading business development at Accenture’s Canadian federal practice and has held other government-related roles throughout his life.

At Technation, d’Entremont is taking over six months after former president and CEO Angela Mondou stepped down. Mondou spent six years in the role and, under her leadership, Technation rebranded away from the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) and shifted the association’s scope from traditional IT to Canada’s broader tech sector.

Technation national board chair Lloyd Switzer said in a statement that d’Entremont has “a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities” facing Canada’s tech sector. The industry group said it will use d’Entremont’s expertise to drive technology adoption across Canada’s public and private sectors.

“I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at such a pivotal time for Canada and our members,” d’Entremont said in a statement, adding that Technation “has an opportunity to build on its legacy as a trusted and influential voice for Canada’s tech ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, OneEleven announced in a LinkedIn post last week that Manny Kalia will step in to lead the innovation hub, four months after the departure of former managing director Chris Greenfield. Kalia hails from OCI, which is part of the provincial economic development ministry and owns OneEleven.

OneEleven said Kalia builds strategic relationships with investors, founders, and ecosystem stakeholders across Ontario while managing a portfolio of over 250 ventures as an OCI investment lead.

Greenfield joined OneEleven in February 2024 after a 10-month search for a replacement for former managing director Matthew Lombardi. He departed just over a year later, in June. When reached by BetaKit at the time, neither OCI nor Greenfield specified the nature of his departure, but Greenfield said “visions just weren’t aligned.”

