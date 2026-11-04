What does a budget “about entrepreneurs” look like?

Plus: Binance’s $6.3-billion cautionary tale.

François-Philippe Champagne will unveil the Carney government’s second budget tomorrow—a budget the finance minister has signalled will be for “entrepreneurs” and “innovators.” But what does that mean?

The news: Entitled “Masters of our Destiny,” the federal budget’s cover shows energy grids powering Canada. Chatter around Parliament Hill suggests that imagery is reflected in funding commitments that are broadly expected to follow through on sweeping infrastructure spending that was outlined last year. “Broadly” is a key word; some innovation policy advocates have indicated to BetaKit that, compared to previous budgets, they have a less clear sense of which asks have been met. “Everything’s a priority, so nothing’s a priority,” one insider told BetaKit.

The most-anticipated measures, at least among the tech community, are significant spending on the space industry (one source suggested a figure in the hundreds of millions), as well as much-requested tax incentives that advocates argue will spur innovation and domestic spending. Canada’s finance minister teased that entrepreneurs will be very happy with what they see on Thursday, but neglected to share specifics of how those policies or commitments will take shape.

From the source: Sean Mullin, a senior fellow at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs & Public Policy who recently served as a special advisor to the prime minister on economic affairs, told BetaKit that he’s expecting to see continued funding of initiatives that support sovereignty and national resilience, especially those articulated in last week’s National Security Strategy.

“The strategy outlined areas of strategic importance for the country, including emerging technologies, defence, energy, and economic resilience,” Mullin said.

Final thought: Mullin will join the BetaKit team in tomorrow’s budget lockup, where our reporters will parse through hundreds of pages of documents and grill government officials on the details; we’ll have an executive summary targeted for Canadian tech at the top of our site with all the need-to-know details, with follow-up files as well. What are you expecting, or hoping, to see? Tell us. Once we learn what a budget for entrepreneurs looks like, you’ll be the first to know.

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Latest news across tech

How the Binance heist happened

The world’s biggest-ever cyber heist turned out to be an expensive lesson in employee retention. Binance said this week that hackers gained access to its systems because one of its employees fell for a fake job interview. The crypto exchange’s assessment found that an engineer downloaded “an assignment” containing malicious code as part of the faux recruitment process, helping hackers steal over $6 billion in crypto in just 20 minutes.

AMD pays big for Taalas

Almost three months after AMD agreed to acquire Toronto-based Taalas, a new securities filing viewed by The Globe and Mail shows that the US chip giant intends to pay $2.9 billion USD in cash and stock for the semiconductor startup, making it one of Canada’s most valuable exits.

AI or nothing

As schools and parents seek greater control over children’s access to AI, The New York Times reports that Google will give educators very little choice: if schools disable AI tools, they will lose access to Google Search. The decision has generated outcry from school boards and politicians, some of whom argue Google is abusing its position as the dominant force in classroom technology.

Adam Robinson and his family. Image courtesy LinkedIn.

Remembering Adam Robinson

Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson and his family were among the victims of the tragic Learjet crash in Florida this past week. Former Panache investor Christian Levan called Robinson “an absolute legend in the GTM space,” while eWebinar co-founder Melissa Kwan described him as “warm, easy to talk to, and down to earth” following his recent appearance on her podcast.

Québec scraps cybersecurity ministry

Following an October that some are calling “the worst month in computer security history,” Québec’s new provincial government has generated controversy by dismantling its Ministry of Cybersecurity and Digital Affairs before getting approval from the National Assembly, according to Radio-Canada.

Starlink’s Canadian contract grows

BetaKit has previously reported on Prime Minister Mark Carney’s commitment to “diversify away from” Elon Musk’s Starlink. However, The Investigative Journalism Foundation reports that the federal government’s contract for the satellite internet service has actually increased more than tenfold since 2024 and is set to run through 2029.

US votes no on data centres

The US midterm election results showed a stunning rebuke of not just Republicans, but “Silicon Valley’s worldview,” writes 404 Media. Of the country’s 40 ballot measures on AI data center projects, voters chose to restrict 39.

Tech leaders like Shopify president Harley Finkelstein, Build Canada CEO Lucy Hargreaves, and Neo Financial co-founder Jeff Adamson are suggesting that investment could now land in Canada, instead.

Sponsored stories

MaRS Climate Impact turns its focus to how to scale Canadian cleantech

On Nov. 17 & 18, the MaRS Climate Impact conference in Toronto is turning its focus toward helping Canadian cleantech ventures navigate commercialization hurdles, attract vital risk capital, and scale their solutions in an increasingly cautious investment market.

Three trends to watch from the 2026 Québec FinTech Report

The 2026 Québec FinTech Report, released by Station FinTech Montréal and Fathom4sight, outlines the rapid rise of agentic commerce, the growing imperative for protocol interoperability, and the vital role institutional capital plays in bridging the province’s AI commercialization gap.

Float’s Rob Khazzam on how Canadian companies should rethink AI spending

Drawing on insights from a recent BetaKit Briefing, Float’s Rob Khazzam encourages Canadian leaders to treat surging AI costs as an investment in human capital rather than a standard software expense to cut.

Why Trust Is Becoming Essential for Agentic Commerce

Following the successful test of its Agent Pay service in Canada alongside Flybits and Rogers Bank, Mastercard is establishing trust frameworks to verify identity, intent, and authorization as AI agents increasingly transition from recommending online purchases to autonomously executing them.

On the move

This week’s hires, fires, and exec shakeups:

General Fusion founder and chief science officer Michel Laberge is stepping back from his role at the Richmond, BC-based fusion power company.

founder and chief science officer Michel Laberge is stepping back from his role at the Richmond, BC-based fusion power company. Shopify employees report the company cut staff this quarter as its stock fell on a narrow Q3 revenue miss.

employees report the company cut staff this quarter as its stock fell on a narrow Q3 revenue miss. Two Canadian startups teamed up to launch PRJOBS , a job board helping prospective permanent residents find roles that fit Canada’s new immigration rules.

, a job board helping prospective permanent residents find roles that fit Canada’s new immigration rules. BDC tapped former Frank & Oak CTO Raff Paquin and Connect&GO founder Dominic Gagnon to lead its two new AI-focused programs.

tapped former Frank & Oak CTO Raff Paquin and Connect&GO founder Dominic Gagnon to lead its two new AI-focused programs. Telesat plans to hire hundreds more employees in Ottawa to address growing demand, according to the OBJ.

plans to hire hundreds more employees in Ottawa to address growing demand, according to the OBJ. Cloud software giant Genesys opened a new office in downtown Toronto.

opened a new office in downtown Toronto. AI research startup Transformer Lab added young theoretical physicist Ethan Thompson as its lead research scientist in quantum.

added young theoretical physicist Ethan Thompson as its lead research scientist in quantum. There is “no broad evidence” that AI has led to substantial decreases in hiring, according to a new StatCan study.

that AI has led to substantial decreases in hiring, according to a new StatCan study. Graphic design platform Canva laid off more than 1,200 people, or 22 percent of its staff, as it wrestles with slowing growth.

laid off more than 1,200 people, or 22 percent of its staff, as it wrestles with slowing growth. Writing for BetaKit, Toast founder and CEO April Hicke argues that Alberta’s new bill to bar DEI in hiring will hurt innovation.

How does Québec’s tech ecosystem measure up?

Québec has strong research capabilities, world-class talent, and growing expertise in emerging technologies. But how effectively does it turn these strengths into successful tech companies?

The first Québec Tech Report 2026 takes a data-driven look at the province’s tech ecosystem, from research and company creation to funding, growth, and exits.

Through comparisons with other Canadian and international ecosystems, the report highlights Québec’s competitive strengths, key challenges, and opportunities for growth.

Download the Québec Tech Report 2026 to explore the findings and discover what it will take to help more Québec tech companies scale.

#1. As public distaste grows, what is OpenAI planning to start renaming its data centres? AI compute campuses Data depositories Internet gardens Cradles of superintelligence Previous Find out how you did Your score: Quiz answer: a) AI compute campuses. Axios reported that OpenAI prepared a PR blitz to quell nationwide, bipartisan backlash to data centres, posing them as “AI compute campuses” that can economically transform host communities. Quiz answer: a) AI compute campuses. Axios reported that OpenAI prepared a PR blitz to quell nationwide, bipartisan backlash to data centres, posing them as “AI compute campuses” that can economically transform host communities.

Contributors: Alex Riehl (Ottawa staff writer), Trevor Nichols (web editor), Sarah Rieger (managing editor), Douglas Soltys (editor-in-chief).