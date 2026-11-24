The Center for Countering Digital Harm opened an Ottawa office earlier this fall.

A UK-based digital advocacy group that has had high-profile spats with the likes of X and the US government is taking on Canada’s proposed Safe Social Media Act—arguing it doesn’t go far enough.

The news: The Center for Countering Digital Harm (CCDH), which recently rebranded from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, opened an Ottawa office in September. The organization currently has one Ottawa staffer working remotely, supported by research, comms, and advocacy teams in the US, EU, and UK.

CCDH is currently focused on Bill C-34, which the organization views as an opportunity to strengthen platform accountability and improve protections. It also plans to monitor policies and legislation that touch on issues like deepfakes, tech-facilitated gender-based violence, online fraud, election integrity, and consumer protection.

From the source: “Canada has an opportunity to lead the world in building a safer, more accountable digital ecosystem,” Nicole Fournier-Sylvester, Canada senior manager at CCDH, told BetaKit in an emailed statement. “As concerns about online harms, AI, and platform accountability grow, Canadians are looking for practical, evidence-based solutions.” She added that CCDH wants to bring “independent research and real-world evidence” to that conversation.

The context: CCDH’s Canadian expansion was first reported by the Globe and Mail. It’s being funded by the Ronald S. Roadburg Foundation, a private foundation established through the estate of the late Vancouver philanthropist and real estate mogul. The organization’s latest report found that safeguards in ChatGPT for teens are easily bypassed, giving users harmful responses about eating disorders, suicide, and substance abuse.

Final thought: CCDH was sued by X and accused of running a scare campaign in 2023 after CCDH used data scraping to report on disinformation spreading on the platform; the suit was dismissed. CCDH’s CEO was also denied a US visa last year, as US officials called the organization “radical” activists who aimed to censor US big tech companies.

Its focus in Canada, Bill C-34, is currently under review by a House committee. The bill aims to create a new digital super regulator and restrict social media accounts for youth under age 16 unless platforms establish safeguards. Open Media, a Canadian non-profit digital advocacy org, said on Tuesday in a post to its website that if done right, the bill “can be a win for both fundamental freedoms and common-sense regulation,” but “done wrong, it could become a blueprint for censorship and privacy violations dressed up as safety.”

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by A K.