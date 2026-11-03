Shopify posts $462-million USD net income, but stock falls on narrow Q3 revenue miss 

As e-commerce giant bets on agentic shopping, merchant sales fall slightly short of analyst estimates.

Shopify’s third-quarter revenue numbers didn’t satisfy all analysts this morning as the e-commerce company’s stock fell by roughly nine percent, before rebounding slightly.

The Ottawa-based e-commerce giant posted revenue growth of 32 percent year-over-year on Tuesday, in line with internal estimates, as it accelerated its embrace of agentic online shopping tools. But its revenue of $3.74 billion USD ($5.23 billion CAD) for the quarter missed analyst expectations, which ranged from $3.75 billion to $3.77 billion. According to Bloomberg, it was Shopify’s first revenue miss in four years.

Shopify’s online merchants brought in $119 billion USD in gross merchandise volume this quarter, a 29-percent increase from last year but slightly less than what analysts were expecting.

Shopify’s online merchants brought in $119 billion USD in gross merchandise volume (GMV) this quarter, a 29-percent increase from last year but slightly less than what analysts were expecting, Barron’s reported.

Shopify’s TSX close on Monday was at $220 CAD, roughly flat on the year; by 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, it was trading around $200 CAD. After this morning’s earnings kicked off a rough pre-trading session, Shopify shares on both the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq fell by nine percent when markets opened, but they have since ticked back up to an intraday loss of four percent (about the same on the year). This came amid a broader tech selloff fuelled by concerns around AI trading that began in late October and pushed tech-heavy indexes like the Nasdaq down by more than two percent last week.

On an earnings call Tuesday morning, Shopify president Harley Finkelstein emphasized the company’s reliable growth. “We delivered exactly what we said we would,” he said. “Consistent, durable growth yet again.”

Shopify fared better on profitability metrics. It posted earnings per share of $0.49 USD, exceeding analyst projections, and $462 million in net income in the three months before Sept. 30 (75 percent higher than last year), including a $122-million paper loss on its equity investments.

The company also reported a free cash flow margin of 22 percent this quarter, which CFO Jeff Hoffmeister attributed to “multiple growth drivers” and an “expanding addressable market.”

Thanos Moschopoulos, an analyst at BMO Capital Markets, said Shopify has sustained a very strong growth rate. Markets were likely responding to the softer GMV and slight revenue miss, which is “unusual” for the e-commerce company.

“If we look at the quarter and guide in an absolute sense, the business is showing sustained momentum across their key growth vectors,” Moschopoulos wrote to BetaKit in an email, “with some early indication that agentic commerce is driving incremental, high-conversion traffic to their merchants, and that [AI assistant] Sidekick is helping their merchants become more successful.”

Agentic firsts

Canada’s largest tech company has embraced AI, both mandating its use internally and building features for agentic commerce, where chatbot and agent interfaces function as “storefronts” for customer purchases.

Finkelstein said this quarter was the “first time we saw shoppers experimenting with delegated purchasing through personal agents” that can make purchases on users’ behalf. Since Meta released its consumer AI agent, Muse, in September, interest in consumer AI agents has risen, and Shopify has leaned in to connect them to its shopping infrastructure.

Beyond allowing Muse and other agents to connect to Shop Pay, Shopify also connected Muse to its vendor side so the AI agent could create or manage a Shopify store.

While the volume of agentic payments is still small, Finkelstein said, there are “early signals” showing that AI-driven shopping could become a “powerful surface area.” He noted that this quarter, AI traffic more than doubled year-over-year, while AI-driven orders tripled. AI channels (like a chatbot conversation) also sent shoppers to product pages at three times the rate of typical search.

Agentic updates were a highlight of Shopify’s Fall 2026 Editions, released last week. Other product updates included expanded AI capabilities for Sidekick, Shopify’s AI chatbot, and a number of other tools to make online store management easier through natural-language chat conversations. The company also officially bought the website domain shop.com, which now hosts a website version of its Shop app.

RELATED: Shopify stock surges on revenue beat in big quarter for merchants

Shipping new AI features hasn’t been without its hurdles. The digital retail giant had a security issue with one of its agentic tools, which the company said has now been resolved. Shopify’s “knowledge base” tool, which allows merchants to review information AI agents get about their store, like return policies and contact details, automatically included the phone numbers and email addresses of merchants entered in store contact settings. In an email to BetaKit, a Shopify spokesperson said emails and phone numbers are no longer automatically published to the knowledge base tool.

Shopify also saw a high-profile staff departure this month. BetaKit reported on Oct. 19 that CTO Mikhail Parakhin was stepping down after two years in the role and would stay on as an advisor; it’s currently unclear who will take on the executive position. According to social media posts by former employees, the company also cut staff this quarter, though it is unclear how many roles were impacted. Shopify wouldn’t confirm specific layoffs but told BetaKit it is always looking at the “size and shape” of the team to deliver services for merchants, and that it’s actively hiring.

As Shopify heads into the holiday season—typically its busiest quarter—it expects revenue growth in the low thirties year over year.

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Feature image courtesy Shopify.