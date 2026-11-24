Latest MaRS pulse-check of 21 high-growth founders and executives examines what Canadian startups need to grow.

In 1714, the British Parliament offered up to 20,000 pounds, a fortune at the time (roughly $3.5 million in today’s Canadian dollars), for a reliable way to determine longitude at sea—a problem that was costing sailors their lives. The answer didn’t come from astronomers of the day; it was John Harrison, a self-taught carpenter and clockmaker, who developed the marine chronometer and made ocean navigation safer.

What could a prize like that help Canadian innovators solve today?



“Canada can’t grow the innovation economy with public money and regulation. It’s stifling, overly restrictive, and full of red tape.” Fiona Simpson, BioMimir





Robert Kaul, CEO of remote patient monitoring company Cloud DX, would like to find out. In a MaRS pulse-check of 21 high-growth founders and executives looking at what it takes to scale a company in Canada, Kaul proposed putting up $100 million to incentivize startups to solve “the hardest problems the country faces,” from hospital overcrowding and lagging productivity to homelessness and substance addiction.

“The allure of a large monetary prize and ultimate prestige can generate more than 100 times [the investment],” he said.

Toronto-based MaRS Discovery District is marking 25 years as the anchor innovation hub for Canadian startups. Its fall snapshot (captured from October 23 to November 6) heard from founders and executives of 21 high-growth ventures in its portfolio. It captures both ambitious ideas, like Kaul’s, and concerns about whether companies can get the backing they need to succeed globally. With seven of the 21 respondents considering moving their headquarters abroad, the findings also raise the question of whether Canada can provide the support they need to stay at home as they grow.

Finding the money to grow

For startups ready to expand, financing is the most common concern respondents raised. Access to growth capital was a challenge cited in 17 of the 21 responses, with Canadian venture funding particularly limited for companies seeking $25 million or more in a single financing round.

Fiona Simpson, CEO of BioMimir, a Sherbrooke-based medtech company, called for more private investment in young startups.

“Canada can’t grow the innovation economy with public money and regulation,” she noted. “It’s stifling, overly restrictive, and full of red tape.”

She called for capital gains tax incentives to encourage more early-stage and seed funds to form and make more investments. Initial successes could build confidence in complex, high-risk fields such as medtech, deep tech, and AgTech, helping attract additional capital, retain Canadian talent, and recruit international expertise.

The federal government proposed a related measure in Budget 2026: the Canada Growth Incentive, which includes a tax exemption on up to $15 million in capital gains from eligible startup investments, along with more time to reinvest proceeds in qualifying Canadian businesses.

Finding customers at home

Convincing investors to take a chance on startups is easier with a paying customer on board, which presents another hurdle. Twelve of the 21 respondents identified slow procurement and difficulty finding Canadian customers as barriers to growth.

For deep tech and hard tech businesses, those first sales can be especially tricky, explained Vida Gabriel, COO of TerraFixing, an Ottawa-based company that develops cold-climate carbon capture technology.

Vida Gabriel. Image

courtesy MaRS.

“Investors want to see customers and market traction, but early-stage deep tech and hard tech companies have a hard time selling first-of-a-kind projects,” she said. If the government can help get tech from demonstration stage to full commercial readiness, “that would help.”

For Sam Mugel, CTO of Multiverse Computing, an AI and quantum software developer with an office in Toronto, Canadian corporations’ reluctance to adopt new technology makes it harder for businesses that sell it to grow at home. He wants the government to give buyers both direction and a financial incentive.

“Canada needs to send a clear message to its industrial sector to say these are the champions which I would like you to support; and I will finance your procurement if you’re procuring from these companies,” he said.

Choose a priority, and stick with it

Albert Tai, CEO of Toronto-based healthtech Hypercare, suggests concentrating that backing in a few industries, including healthcare IT, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals.

“We have world-renowned hospitals, but the majority of the hospital software systems are American,” he said.

Louis Brun. Image

courtesy MaRS.

Louis Brun, CEO of Montreal’s Sollum Technologies, which develops programmable LED lighting for greenhouses, also favours a focused approach, with a commitment to see it through. He suggests sustained public investment in priorities such as sustainable clean tech, sovereign AgTech, and applied frontier engineering.

“By locking in a multi-decade commitment that transcends election cycles, we [give] researchers, entrepreneurs, and global investors the policy stability required to build world-leading domestic industries from the ground up,” he said.

For Kaul, the value of a major innovation award is personal. Cloud DX, based in Kitchener, was Canada’s entry into Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE and in 2017 became the first-ever recipient of the XPRIZE Bold Epic Innovator Award. But he knows prizes alone won’t make Canada a better place to build a business.

“There’s no magic bullet,” he said. “We need the best rules and regulations, the fairest taxes, the best R&D partnerships, the best (and quickest) access to capital, the most trustworthy, low-friction legal environment, and the strongest commitment from government, the media, enterprise, and academia—all pulling together.”

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For 25 years, MaRS has helped Canadian ventures grow. Meet the founders, thinkers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors behind the ideas and innovations shaping what’s next, from climate solutions to advances in health and medicine.

Feature image courtesy MaRS.