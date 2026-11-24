It’s the second investment out of BDC Capital’s Life Sciences Venture Fund.

A biotechnology startup seeking to make more effective stem cell-derived therapies has announced its first round of venture funding.

The news: Apiary Therapeutics, co-founded by two Canadian entrepreneurial academics, announced on Monday that it had secured $7.3 million CAD to advance its stem-cell therapy technology toward pre-clinical trials. The seed round was co-led by Genesys Capital and BDC Capital’s Life Sciences Venture Fund, with participation from InBC and Mission BioCapital.

From the source: “A medicine that the body makes for itself, at the right level, in a durable manner, from one dose would change what treatment looks like for people who today depend on frequent infusions,” Apiary co-founder Yale Michaels, an assistant professor at the University of Manitoba, said in a statement.

The context: Apiary was co-founded by Michaels and University of British Columbia biomedical engineering professor Peter Zandstra, who has previously founded three biotech startups. Its technology turns stem cells, instead of a patient’s blood, into B cells (white blood cells that make antibodies) that can create proteins that fend off diseases, which could have applications across protein deficiencies, autoimmune diseases, and fighting cancers.

The startup is looking to validate its technique in preclinical trials, meaning in model animals like mice, before testing in humans. Apiary also hopes to expand its teams in Vancouver and Toronto.

Final thought: The funding announcement is the second from BDC Capital’s Life Sciences Venture Fund, a new direct investment vehicle that the Crown corporation announced after admitting it had pulled back too early from life sciences investing. The wider industry is seeing a funding crunch, as the medtech industry is on track to see its lowest financing activity in a decade.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Trnava University.