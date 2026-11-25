Plus: The Senate makes some changes to Bill C-22.

US President Donald Trump seems to be unhappy that US hyperscalers want to build in Canada.

On Friday, Trump threatened to put “a tremendous tax” on US companies that build data centres outside of their home country. It’s not yet clear how serious the proposal was, or how he’d enforce it.

Trump’s threat could throw a wrench in Alberta’s plan to attract $100 billion in AI data-centre buildout, as well as the broader efforts to expand compute capacity across Canada. The largest developers are in the US; companies like Anthropic, Meta, and Microsoft have huge, multi-billion-dollar Canadian projects in the works. Many more have signed on to Canada’s responsible data centre development framework, signalling some intention to build in the country.

A spokesperson for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told BetaKit in a statement that the province is aware of Trump’s threat but is waiting to see what happens. The spokesperson added that Alberta will keep working with the feds and its US partners “to make sure North America leads on AI, together.”

Aperture AI CEO Jaxson Khan, also a Munk School senior fellow and former federal policy advisor, said he’d be surprised if Trump’s comment had any major impact.

“I think this will blow over eventually after some further advocacy from the big tech giants themselves to the Trump administration,” Khan said.

Khan also pointed out that Trump just lost control of Congress in the midterm elections, where many data centre projects were also voted down. As the US sours on data centres, Trump’s threat appears to be an attempt to stop US companies from getting any funny ideas about looking for a friendlier development climate.

Alex Riehl,

Ottawa Staff Writer

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Latest news across tech

Stocks go back down

The stock market bump from Jensen Huang’s surprise return to Nvidia on Monday appears to be short-lived. Big tech firms, all three main US stock market indices, and the TSX are continuing last week’s slump. After its public-market-debut surge, Anthropic had been trading below its IPO price of $83 USD per share; however, it nearly recovered that price tag prior to market close on Wednesday.

Changes to Bill C-22

The Senate’s defence committee has been considering amendments to the Lawful Access Act this week after hearing some pretty major concerns from tech and civil advocates that the bill could increase surveillance and weaken encryption. Advocates were happy that the Senate strengthened the bill’s definition of systemic vulnerability but weren’t pleased that a motion to curb metadata retention failed.

Vocal C-22 critic and Tailscale CEO Avery Pennarun told BetaKit that the Senate has made “some meaningful improvements” to the Act, but said he is still disappointed that measures that compel some companies to collect more information than they normally would haven’t been addressed. Josh Tabish, of tech industry advocacy group Chamber of Progress, said it’s now a question of whether the Minister of Public Safety “takes the win,” or rejects the amendments to “pass his own version of the bill when it comes back to the House.”

You’re the show

Google has filed a patent for a product that would take user information and create a personalized, AI-generated TV channel filled with “shows” starring the user, as well as customized advertisements, according to 404 Media. Finally, you can be a Blade Runner. What was the moral of that again?

Black FrAIday

Once upon a time, people would stampede into stores for Black Friday deals. This year, however, will be the “first real season” of the personal AI agent, Human Security chief strategy officer John Searby noted to Adweek. The outlet reported that agentic traffic is expected to increase 150x from last year’s sales weekend. We expect to see Muse get into a fistfight over an air fryer.

Alberta’s silicon city

Canada has long watched as the semiconductors that underpin the global economy are developed elsewhere. Edmonton is quietly changing that, and laying the foundation for Canada’s deep tech future. BetaKit’s Jesse Cole toured a nanotech research hotspot and chatted with Edmonton’s mayor to learn more. Read The BetaKit Guide to Alberta’s Silicon City.

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As Canadian startups build products on third-party models, Zoho Canada warns founders against the risks of vendor lock-in, such as rising costs and shrinking margins, and urges them to retain control over their data, architecture, and adaptability.

On the move

This week’s hires, fires, and exec shakeups:

Kensington Capital founder Tom Kennedy will step down as CEO next year, ceding the role to former OMERS head Saar Pikar as the PE firm struggles.

founder Tom Kennedy will step down as CEO next year, ceding the role to former OMERS head Saar Pikar as the PE firm struggles. Toronto frontier AI developer Cohere appointed Jaya Baloo as its first chief information security officer after completing its acquisition of Aisle.

appointed Jaya Baloo as its first chief information security officer after completing its acquisition of Aisle. Tailscale added former Ethos and Adobe leader Kunal Mehta as CFO.

added former Ethos and Adobe leader Kunal Mehta as CFO. Online community operator VerticalScope founder Rob Laidlaw returned to the CEO chair after departing last year.

founder Rob Laidlaw returned to the CEO chair after departing last year. Irish data centre developer GagaMuller plans to create 40 new jobs in Canada over the next year.

plans to create 40 new jobs in Canada over the next year. Video game giant Ubisoft laid off 166 more workers in Canada, this time across its Montréal and Québec studios, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

laid off 166 more workers in Canada, this time across its Montréal and Québec studios, according to GamesIndustry.biz. US-based drone maker Skydio launched a Canadian subsidiary headquartered in Toronto.

launched a Canadian subsidiary headquartered in Toronto. Float committed $5 million to grow its Québec presence and open its first office outside Ontario.

committed $5 million to grow its Québec presence and open its first office outside Ontario. Smart display company E2ip Technologies named John M. Soares as its new CEO.

named John M. Soares as its new CEO. The Ontario Securities Commission added five new members to its CEO’s Advisory Council, including Maverix Private Equity founder John Ruffolo.

added five new members to its CEO’s Advisory Council, including Maverix Private Equity founder John Ruffolo. Women make up at least half of management at only 24 percent of BDC’s portfolio companies, according to the Crown corp’s new DEI report.

of BDC’s portfolio companies, according to the Crown corp’s new DEI report. One in four Canadian workers are staying in a job because changing jobs feels too risky, according to a new Employment Hero report.



Want to feature a hiring announcement in our list? Email partnerships@betakit.com with the subject line JOBS.

#1. What was the US Treasury Department chief information officer Sam Corcos vibe coding while the department was dealing with a “cybersecurity incident”? A vulnerability patch. A personal finance app. A banking integration. A clone of the video game Civilization. Previous Find out how you did Your score: Quiz answer: d) A clone of the video game Civilization. Corcos’ GitHub profile made it clear he was pushing updates to “Legatum” while the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s critical bank compliance reporting panel was down due to the cybersecurity incident, according to 404 Media. Look, Egypt’s special unit just wasn’t cool enough. Chariot archers are so much better. Quiz answer: d) A clone of the video game Civilization. Corcos’ GitHub profile made it clear he was pushing updates to “Legatum” while the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s critical bank compliance reporting panel was down due to the cybersecurity incident, according to 404 Media. Look, Egypt’s special unit just wasn’t cool enough. Chariot archers are so much better.

Contributors: Alex Riehl (Ottawa staff writer), Trevor Nichols (web editor), Sarah Rieger (managing editor), Douglas Soltys (editor-in-chief).

Feature image courtesy The White House via Flickr.