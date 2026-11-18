Kavodax and Zpayd are tackling headaches in global payments with support from Mississauga’s startup ecosystem.

Two FinTech founders in Mississauga are taking aim at the complicated infrastructure behind international payments.

Gharsa Amin, founder and CEO of Kavodax, and Gezim Ramabaja, founder and CEO of Zpayd, are approaching the problem from different corners of the financial industry. One is using blockchain technology to speed up international transfers, while the other is building the connections that allow financial institutions to offer bill payments globally.

Both companies have tapped into Mississauga’s startup ecosystem for mentorship, industry connections, and support in bringing their products to market.

BetaKit spoke with the founders about what it takes to break into the financial industry, bring new payment technologies to market, and build a business in Mississauga.

Taking international transfers from days to minutes

When Gharsa Amin’s grandmother fell ill in Germany, she sent money from Canada to help support her. The transfer took five days, passed through multiple banking clearances, and incurred foreign exchange fees of approximately three to four percent. Her grandmother also had to visit the bank in person to access the funds.

“Having worked in digital banking, compliance, and technology, I knew there had to be a better way,” Amin said.

“You don’t necessarily need to build the next major financial institution. Sometimes the biggest opportunity is building the infrastructure that allows those institutions to do more.”

She founded Kavodax in 2025 to tackle the delays and costs of international payments, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses that regularly pay overseas suppliers and contractors.

Kavodax uses blockchain-based settlement and stablecoin technology to move money between countries. Customers fund payments through their bank accounts, and recipients receive funds in their local currency. Kavodax aims to complete transfers in under 30 minutes, avoiding some of the intermediaries involved in conventional international banking.

Amin said customers are generally less concerned with the technology itself than the cost and reliability of the service.

“We don’t lead with blockchain; we lead with the business problem,” she said. “Most business owners care about how much a payment costs, how quickly their supplier receives it, and whether they can trust the process.”

Conversations with prospective customers revealed frustration with foreign exchange fees of three to five percent, long settlement times, and difficulty tracking international transfers.

Kavodax has expanded its payment capabilities to more than 70 countries and 30 currencies. It has also secured approximately $400,000 in non-dilutive funding and $100,000 in investment. The company has turned its attention to getting businesses onto the platform, particularly those making regular payments to overseas suppliers and contractors. It’s also pursuing partnerships with other FinTech providers that could integrate Kavodax’s technology into their own services.

Gharsa Amin.

Kavodax has secured registrations with FINTRAC and the Bank of Canada, and is pursuing further security and compliance certifications as it expands its banking relationships.

Amin also sought help with the business side of Kavodax. She participated in IDEA Mississauga’s 2025 EmpowHER Tech Launchpad, a 12-week accelerator delivered in partnership with York University’s YSpace, that helps women-led tech companies grow through mentorship, business training, and investor-readiness support.

The program helped sharpen Kavodax’s customer focus, validate market demand, and identify where to concentrate its efforts. “One of my biggest takeaways was that commercialization cannot wait until product development is finished,” Amin added.

Mississauga’s international business community has also helped Amin better understand her prospective customers. Companies that rely on overseas suppliers face precisely the payment problems Kavodax is trying to address.

Kavodax’s next priorities include increasing transaction volumes, strengthening banking partnerships, and closing a $2-million financing round.

“Longer term, our ambition is to help businesses save billions in unnecessary international payment costs and expand access to financial services for 500,000 people,” Amin said. “We want to build globally relevant financial infrastructure right here in Canada.”

A borderless bill payment network

Gezim Ramabaja was just 18 when he opened his first business: a coffee shop in his native Kosovo. By the time he found his way into FinTech, he had also run a restaurant and a construction company in Canada.

It was through those latter businesses that Ramabaja stumbled across the problem that would inspire Zpayd. Many of his employees were students who relied on their parents for help paying bills. For international students in particular, arranging payments from overseas could involve technical difficulties and high fees.

“While the financial world had become increasingly connected, bill payment remained fragmented,” he said. “Payment networks, billers, and financial institutions operated largely within their own domestic ecosystems, making it difficult to pay bills across borders or access billers outside a particular country.”

He began developing Zpayd in 2021 with the goal of helping people pay bills across borders.

“I knew there had to be a better way.” Gharsa Amin,

Kavodax

Zpayd initially offered the service directly to consumers, and finding interest wasn’t the problem. At one point, Zpayd was attracting as many as 20 sign-ups a day, and the demands of onboarding and supporting individual customers were beginning to stretch the business.

At the Money20/20 FinTech conference in Las Vegas, Ramabaja met executives who suggested offering Zpayd’s services directly to their companies. Through a single institutional relationship, Zpayd could potentially reach thousands of existing customers.

“This changed our business model but not our underlying vision,” Ramabaja said.

Gezim Ramabaja.

Today, Zpayd provides the infrastructure that allows financial institutions to offer domestic and international bill payments through their existing services. A customer could, for instance, pay a utility bill overseas through a participating payment provider, with Zpayd handling the connections to the local biller and payment network behind the scenes.

The company also supports creditor payments and loan disbursements. A lender could use Zpayd to send money directly to a creditor, for example, without relying on cheques or manual processing.

But getting banks and other financial institutions to adopt new technology is no small undertaking. Ramabaja said prospective partners have lengthy procurement processes and want assurances around security, compliance, reporting, and settlement.

“We’ve learned that credibility in this industry is built through execution,” Ramabaja said. “You have to demonstrate reliability, security, and consistency before institutions are comfortable making you part of their financial infrastructure.”

Ramabaja has been involved with IDEA Mississauga since 2023 and is an alumnus of ICUBE, the startup incubator at the University of Toronto Mississauga. He credits both organizations with helping him connect with mentors, industry professionals, and other entrepreneurs during Zpayd’s development.

Ramabaja also sees Mississauga’s proximity to Toronto’s financial sector as an advantage for a company seeking relationships with banks and payment providers.

“I also think it’s important to recognize that successful technology companies don’t need to be built exclusively in traditional technology hubs,” he said. “Mississauga has the talent, business community, and resources to support companies developing solutions for global markets.”

Ramabaja is now looking at opportunities to expand Zpayd’s services into new markets and payment categories, including loan repayments and emerging payment methods such as stablecoins. His longer-term goal is to build a global network that financial institutions can use to offer bill payment services, wherever their customers need them.

“You don’t necessarily need to build the next major financial institution,” he said. “Sometimes the biggest opportunity is building the infrastructure that allows those institutions to do more.”

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Mississauga’s startup ecosystem offers opportunities to access mentorship, develop industry connections, and work through the challenges of commercialization.

IDEA Mississauga is currently accepting applications for its 2027 Step Up program, which supports entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. Apply by November 30.

Featured image courtesy IDEA Mississauga.