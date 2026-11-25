BDC Capital report shows representation for women and visible minorities in upper management continues to lag.

A majority of companies backed by the Business Development Bank of Canada’s venture capital arm are practising diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), but those efforts aren’t translating into leadership positions.

The news: BDC Capital released its fifth annual report on DEI and environmental, social, and governance practices on Tuesday. On the DEI side, the report looks at how BDC portfolio companies and supported venture capital general partners (GPs) are engaging with and implementing DEI policies.



From the source: Between 2021 and 2025, BDC surveyed 82 GPs, including 70 BDC-backed GPs and 12 internal teams, and surveyed a sample of its 1,399 eligible portfolio companies. Notably, participation from GPs was spotty, with a non-response rate of 30 percent. Reporting shows more than half of participating GPs have a DEI strategy, and 63 percent have introduced efforts to reduce bias in hiring.

The context: Among the VC ecosystem, the overall impact of adopting DEI policies and practices is viewed favourably, with 38 percent of respondents saying its impact was positive or very positive; just 1 percent said it had negative impacts. Respondents also cited improved decision-making and innovation (26 percent) and stakeholder expectations (17 percent) as their primary reasons for implementing DEI practices. Both of those metrics were overshadowed, however, by larger percentages of non-responses (30 and 33 percent, respectively).

Among portfolio companies, talent attraction was the highest motivator for DEI adoption (42 percent). A majority of portfolio companies reported that adopting DEI practices had a neutral impact (51 percent), while just 15 percent said it was very positive. Despite a majority of GPs and companies practicing DEI, as employees move up the rungs of leadership, that representation narrows. While 95 percent of portfolio companies report having women and visible minorities on staff, only 24 percent of companies reported women making up half or more of their management team, and 43 percent reported that visible minorities make up 25 percent or more.

Final thought: For GPs in particular, rates of inclusion have risen among all groups by between two and nine percent, except for Indigenous representation, which shrank by two percent. April Hicke, the founder of equity-based recruitment platform Toast, said those increases were akin to standing still and condemned low levels of representation in leadership, telling BetaKit, “ignoring half the talent pool is a business problem.”

“Women work at 95 percent of Canada’s VC-backed companies, but a quarter of those companies still have zero women in management, so this isn’t a pipeline problem. Obviously, something is still stopping women from moving up,” she said.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy BDC.