Some of North America's most sophisticated manufacturers have a surprisingly simple problem: getting noticed.

When Marc Allard and his team started knocking on the doors of industrial manufacturers, they brought donuts.

The CEO and Co-Founder of Montréal-based Glowtify wanted to understand how these businesses found customers, and what was preventing them from reaching more. The team travelled through Québec and the United States, visiting factories and speaking with operators from Saguenay to Michigan and Idaho.

“Many of these people aren’t reachable from ‘traditional’ marketing channels that other SaaS brands might be used to,” Allard said. “So, we found another way.”

“Sometimes the sexiest market isn’t the right one.”

A little sugar helped his team get through the door, where they found businesses with decades of technical expertise and established reputations but little online visibility beyond their existing customer networks.

Allard came from a different world. His background was in website development and e-commerce, and Glowtify had originally built its AI-powered marketing platform for online retailers. The software helps businesses develop marketing strategies, plan campaigns, create content for any digital channel, and manage their online presence, with support from human strategists.

Some of Glowtify’s strongest customer relationships, however, were emerging among industrial manufacturers. While online retailers typically have established marketing systems, many manufacturers have little infrastructure or staff dedicated to marketing. Glowtify could help manage much of that work for them.

“I’ll admit I was hesitant to leave the e-commerce and marketing world behind,” Allard said. “I had a website development agency and this was our bread and butter.”

The factory visits, along with the company’s early success with industrial customers, made it clear that Glowtify had found an underserved market. By February 2026, Allard had enough evidence to narrow the company’s focus to industrial manufacturers and the service companies and suppliers in their ecosystems. Its industrial business has since grown more than fivefold.

The limits of an offline reputation

Allard heard from manufacturers that were seeing fewer new customers, as well as declining revenue from existing ones. Some wanted to enter new markets but had very little information online about what they actually did, the equipment they used, and the products they made.

Marketing was often somebody’s second job at these companies, if it was anybody’s job at all. In July, 72 percent of Glowtify’s customer accounts had no employees dedicated entirely to marketing. Allard met presidents who wrote their company’s web copy and salespeople handling marketing work between customer quotations.

“Whatʼs framed as a desire to be seen and be noticed is actually an urgent need to generate new business by opening digital marketing channels,” Allard said.

Glowtify began helping manufacturers turn their existing expertise into technical articles, case studies, and other content about their capabilities. American Precision Electronics, a US manufacturer serving specialized industries, had spent 35 years growing largely through referrals. After working with Glowtify to make its technical capabilities easier to discover, website quote requests increased eightfold over eight weeks.

New pressures mean new priorities

The need to reach new buyers has become more pressing for some Canadian manufacturers, and the focus has shifted to diversifying partners globally. Allard said many businesses were already exploring new markets before tariffs added urgency to those plans.

Québec-based Groupe Mundial, for example, used the Glowtify app to explore opportunities to work with European manufacturers that needed production capacity in North America. Its existing facilities could help those companies establish operations in the region.

Marc Allard.

Reaching those kinds of customers means manufacturers need to make information about their capabilities, equipment, and experience available to buyers who may never have heard of them.

Geographic expansion is just one priority for manufacturers. In September, Glowtify conducted dozens of interviews with customers and prospective customers about their marketing goals. Some needed to recruit skilled workers, while others wanted to pursue larger contracts.

“The findings helped tap into the nuance around manufacturers’ challenges. We learned the desire to be visible is all about getting more of the right type of quote requests. And we learned that expanding current contracts is possible, but there’s no system to get that done fast, especially when no one is dedicated to marketing. And hiring is always top of mind: getting talent to apply for jobs is a consistent hurdle to jump, which requires investment in showing why you’re a better place to work than the shop down the road,” Allard said.

Many Québec businesses are also preparing for ownership changes after decades under the same family or founder. Making their expertise and reputation easier to find online could help them reach new customers as those businesses change hands.

The opportunity close to home

By August, industrial customers accounted for over 60 percent of Glowtify’s customer base, up 12x from the beginning of the year. The company has also reported improvements in sales conversion and customer retention since the pivot. Glowtify developed its approach and product vision working with manufacturers in Québec and Canada, and is now quickly penetrating the US market.

The decision to focus on manufacturing also has personal significance for Allard. His family has a history of entrepreneurship in the mining industry in Thetford Mines, Québec, and he has a lot of admiration for people who have spent decades building industrial businesses. During a recent trip to Dallas, Texas, the team met a fourth-generation foundry owner whose company dates back to 1886.

“We have a saying: the businesses that build the world deserve to be known,” Allard said. “We’re championing that fully.” Marc Allard,

Graphite Ventures

“These companies are now in the middle of a major innovation curve: they need to update how they reach buyers who are getting younger and changing how the business operates. And that requires an investment in marketing,” Allard said.

Graphite Ventures, an investor in Glowtify, supported the company’s decision to pursue manufacturers. According to Allard, general partner Kevin Madill encouraged Allard to consider the opportunity in an industry that had received little attention from marketing software companies.

“Sometimes the sexiest market isn’t the right one,” Madill said. “There is often a larger, more profitable, less obvious one. I encouraged Marc to think hard about where Glowtify could solve the most important and urgent problem for customers, and which markets were underserved by competitors or alternative solutions.”

Allard still sees considerable opportunity among manufacturers that have invested heavily in production technology, including robotics and automation, but continue to rely on comparatively basic marketing systems.

“It might be contacts on a spreadsheet, or even a pen and paper,” Allard said. “Tradeshow and marketing calendars are on the wall in an office, not in a project management software.”

The lack of established marketing infrastructure could make it easier for some manufacturers to adopt newer technology and become AI-native marketing organizations without having to replace complicated legacy systems. It’s an advantage Allard believes manufacturers can build on.

“We have a saying: the businesses that build the world deserve to be known,” Allard said. “We’re championing that fully.”

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All images courtesy Graphite Ventures.