FinTech company's Montréal office would be its first outside of Toronto.

Fresh off closing its Series C round, Float is expanding its presence in Québec with a new office.

The news: Toronto-based FinTech company Float Financial, which provides banking and AI-powered financial management services for small and medium-sized businesses, announced on Thursday that it’s committing $5 million to grow its Québec presence and open an office in Montréal, its first outside of Toronto. Float said it plans to hire a general manager for the region and expand its team in sales, product support, and customer success.

From the source: The news comes as a growing share of Float’s customer base leans into AI. An August study of its business customers found that monthly AI spending has increased by more than twelvefold over the past two years, while 47 percent of businesses buy at least one AI product, up from 27 percent.

The context: Founded in 2019, Float got its start offering Canadian small and medium-sized businesses corporate cards and expense management software to simplify their spending. It has since grown to serve more than 10,000 customers, including Cohere and Clutch. It has roughly 1,000 customers in Québec, including medtech company Puzzle Medical Devices.

The company recently released its AI intelligence layer, which can automate tasks for finance teams, like tracking down receipts, data entry, and payment reconciliation. It also just brought on Jack Fraser as its first CFO; Fraser invested in Float while he was at BDC Capital.

Final thought: Float is part of a cohort of FinTech companies that joined the non-profit national organization Payments Canada as members this year, setting the stage for it to build on top of national payment infrastructure like the new Real-Time Rail. This week, CEO Rob Khazzam said Float can now directly facilitate pre-authorized debit requests from third-party financial institutions without a “middleman,” which wouldn’t have been possible without its new Payments Canada designation.

Feature image courtesy Float.