Hackers stole names and email addresses from password management company.

User data from 1Password has been compromised by hackers, but the company is assuring users that their passwords and recovery keys are safe.



The news: On Wednesday, 1Password announced it was subject to a breach on Nov. 19, when hackers gained access to the company’s backend system. That breach exposed the names, email addresses, and additional metadata of an unspecified number of users. Despite the attack, the Toronto-based cybersecurity software company said no passwords or recovery keys were exposed and said there is no need for users to update that information.

From the source: “1Password is designed so that a breach of our systems can’t expose your vault contents,” the company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. “Your vault secrets are encrypted with keys that only you hold, so we can’t access them, and neither can an attacker who gets into our servers.”



The context: 1Password uses a “vault system” that creates an encrypted container where users can control access to sensitive information like login details, credit card credentials, passkeys, and other documents. The company itself does not have access to the contents of user vaults, protecting them through dual-key encryption; access requires an account password and secret key that is not sent to or stored by 1Password servers.

1Password said the breach happened after an employee’s GitHub account was compromised and used by the attacker to introduce malware to the company’s source code. Aside from names and email addresses, the attacker downloaded records around account creation and sign-in times, public keys, user identifiers, and other metadata.

BetaKit reached out to 1Password for more detail on the incident and whether it reported the breach to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, but has not yet received a response.

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Final thought: 1Password has since stated that the company has taken a number of remediation actions including disabling the impacted employee’s GitHub account, rotating credentials, lengthening recovery codes, and retaining independent cybersecurity experts to validate its efforts.

Still, this is another in a rash of global cybersecurity incidents as of late, affecting companies from Bell to Binance, that have set many on edge. 1Password’s unique point of trust—and the sheer volume of sensitive information it stewards—makes even the appearance of insecurity particularly impactful. Greg Osuri, founder of Silicon Valley’s Akash Network, said online that his trust in the company was diminished even if no passwords had been exposed.

Feature image courtesy of 1Password.