Three Stage V companies share lessons from growing abroad and how Québec Tech can help them take the next steps.

For Montréal-based ChillSkyn, deciding where to sell its hardtech innovation required finding customers with an expensive heat problem. Its specialized coating is designed to keep refrigerated trucks cool in the sun, making the southern United States, Mexico, and Brazil promising places to start.

“The science may be universal, but trust is built locally.” Patrick Racine, ChillSkyn

The company had invested heavily in third-party validation but quickly learned that prospective buyers wanted to see the technology work in their own markets before committing any dollars.

“The science may be universal, but trust is built locally,” said Patrick Racine, co-founder and CEO.

Today, as the company prepares to grow further, it’s turning to Québec Tech for help with what comes next. ChillSkyn is one of 12 companies recently awarded the Stage V distinction, which is designed to create more hyper-growth scaleups in the province through tailored guidance, specialized expertise, and financial assistance. All 12 companies have validated their business models and begun to expand outside of the province.

BetaKit spoke with three of the newly distinguished companies about what early expansion has taught them so far, and how Québec Tech’s support can help them tackle their next big goals.

Building a presence abroad

The new round of Stage V companies was announced on Nov. 11 and spans AI, robotics, healthtech, industrial innovation, and the circular economy. They share international ambitions but need different kinds of support along the way.

For Longueuil-based Rbot9, that means help finding the right partners in markets it already serves. The company—which develops industrial cable robots to handle jobs in food processing, warehousing, and industrial painting—began putting its technology to work abroad before installing a system in Québec or elsewhere in Canada.

President and founder Frédéric Vachon said the company went where labour shortages and operational challenges were creating the greatest need. Customers were willing to invest in unfamiliar technology if it could solve a pressing problem.

Frédéric Vachon.

Winning an order, however, was only part of the work.

“Unlike software, you can’t just deploy a robot remotely. There’s shipping, installation, integration, training, and ongoing technical support to consider,” he said.

Every facility is different, too. Layouts, equipment, and operating requirements vary, and Rbot9 has to make its technology fit without having to customize every installation.

The company works with local automation specialists who understand customers’ facilities and can help install and support the equipment. That leaves it free to focus on developing and manufacturing its technology.

Through Québec Tech, Vachon wants help strengthening those kinds of partnerships and navigating local regulations as the company looks to double its sales over the next 12 to 18 months. Advice from people who have already grown hardware businesses internationally would be particularly valuable.

“We’re looking for practical guidance, strong connections, and access to networks that would otherwise take years to build on our own,” he said.

Getting closer to customers

Québec City-based Lightbeans creates digital versions of building materials such as tile, wood, and stone, helping architects and designers see how products would look before ordering physical samples. Manufacturers pay to have their materials digitized and listed on the platform, while design professionals use it for free.

Co-founder and CEO Philippe Hébert said growth depends on attracting both groups. The more materials designers can find, the more useful the platform becomes. Their participation, in turn, gives manufacturers a reason to join.

Philippe Hébert.





Doing business in the US has meant making that process smoother. Shipping materials can be a barrier, so Lightbeans adapted its technology to work from fewer samples. It also helps manufacturers navigate delivery.

Earning buyers’ confidence has taken time, too. Hébert described the building materials industry as conservative, with demanding sales cycles. It’s why he spends more time meeting people face to face, including at recent industry gatherings in Tennessee and Arizona.

“Those meetings build a level of trust no digital campaign can replace,” he said.

Recruiting salespeople remains one of the company’s biggest challenges. Through Québec Tech, Hébert hopes to learn from entrepreneurs who have built a successful US team or a two-sided platform. The company is also exploring a US service location to be closer to customers.

Support at the right time

For ChillSkyn, the next challenge is building a sales network to sell its technology abroad. Racine said this is new territory for his team and that he wants to connect with others who’ve done it before.

Patrick Racine.

“We’ve learned a tremendous amount through our early international expansion, but we recognize that we have even more to learn,” he said.

Stage V companies can also access up to $100,000 to cover up to 65 percent of professional fees for local or international experts, plus up to $10,000 for international travel. Racine said the financial support will help the company put its sales plans into action sooner.

ChillSkyn has its sights set on becoming an established name in refrigerated transportation across North, South, and Central America, while opening new markets and industries along the way. Racine said young companies like his that start selling abroad early can struggle to find the support they need, with many international growth programs favouring more mature businesses.

“Québec Tech recognized this gap and is playing an important role in helping Québec technology companies compete internationally,” he said. “We’re grateful to be part of that effort.”

PRESENTED BY

Discover the 12 Québec tech companies earning the Stage V distinction and learn more about their technologies and international ambitions.

All images courtesy Québec Tech.