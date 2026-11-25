Vancouver startup closes $43-million USD Series B round to detect and manage US wildfires.

Vancouver-based wildfire technology startup SenseNet has closed $43 million USD ($62 million CAD) in Series B financing to support its United States expansion.

The news: The October financing, which SenseNet announced on Tuesday, consisted of $32 million USD in equity funding (including an undisclosed amount of secondary for early employees and advisors) and $11 million USD in venture debt from National Bank of Canada. The equity portion was led by Montréal’s Idealist Capital, with help from a fellow new investor in Vancouver’s Sitka Foundation and existing California backers Fusion Fund, Stormbreaker Ventures, and Thin Line Capital.

SenseNet plans to use this capital to expand across the US, including California (with a new office in San Francisco this year), Colorado, Nevada, and Hawaii, as it builds on its recent acquisition of the wildfire business of American competitor N5 Sensors. The startup also intends to grow its 50-person team to 110 and advance its multimodal AI and fire-behaviour modelling capabilities.

From the source: Since closing a $14-million USD Series A a year ago, SenseNet has more than tripled its footprint. The company’s wildfire monitoring network now covers in excess of 450 million total acres, up from 130 million acres 12 months ago. The startup claims that the 5,300-plus sensors and cameras it has deployed across 12 countries have helped its clients spot more than 10,000 fires early—when containing them is often cheaper, easier, and safer.

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The context: Amid a warming climate, wildfires are becoming more destructive and costlier to fight. Using a combination of ground-based sensors, AI-enabled cameras, satellite intelligence, drones, and predictive analytics, SenseNet’s end-to-end tech helps fire departments, government agencies, utility, critical infrastructure, industrial operators, and private landowners assess wildfire risk, spot blazes early, predict their spread, and respond.

SenseNet co-founder and CEO Hamed Noori told BetaKit over email that over the past two years, in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the startup has seen a spike in investor interest amid “growing recognition that the economic and human costs of wildfires demand a more proactive approach to how we detect, manage, and respond to them.” He said this was reflected in this Series B financing and claimed SenseNet had multiple offers.

Final thought: The scale, intensity, and frequency of wildfires have risen over the last two decades. SenseNet is part of a crop of Canadian startups building tech designed to detect, suppress, and adapt to wildfires. If recent trends offer any indication, the demand and market opportunity for companies like it appear poised for growth over the coming years.

Feature image courtesy SenseNet.