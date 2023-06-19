The two Canadian cities rising in Startup Genome’s global ecosystem rankings

Plus: Real-Time Rail delays are an unmitigated disaster.

Welcome to BetaKit’s startup stories of the week! Here, you will find the week’s most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

Top Stories of the Week

Payments Canada has announced that the launch of the country’s forthcoming Real-Time Rail (RTR) payment system has been delayed once more.

The organization cited “current delivery delays, unrelated to the exchange technology components,” adding that it is also conducting another review.

Canada's open banking delays continue to have an impact on local innovation. This week, Shopify announced a partnership with UK-based FinTech startup Volt to offer open banking solutions to merchants—but not in Canada.

When reached for comment on the RTR delays, Koho CEO Daniel Eberhard noted that Shopify and Volt are unlikely to attempt offering a similar solution in Canada because the framework still isn’t in place.

“The most pernicious payments myth in Ottawa is that competition is somehow opposing systemic stability,” Eberhard told BetaKit. “There is not a single Canadian company that could have competitively bid for this work. Unless something dramatic changes, Canada can expect to be relegated to the sidelines within 10 years.”

At the end of last year, fermentation startup Ardra Bio found itself in trouble.

One of Ardra’s manufacturing partners had gone bust, taking a large cash deposit with them. Its second-choice manufacturer was slowed due to a COVID-19 wave in China. And the broader venture market looked to be brewing up a pronounced downturn.

Québec City-based automotive software provider LeddarTech has reached an agreement to merge with Prospector, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company led by former Qualcomm executives.

This SPAC deal, which is expected to close by the fourth quarter, gives LeddarTech a $348-million USD pro-forma equity valuation.

Tribe Network is launching Tribe Ventures, a $20-million venture capital fund that will seek out racialized founders building high-growth technology companies.

While primarily focused on entrepreneurs based in Canada, some 15 percent of the fund will be reserved for international investment in Africa.

According to Startup Genome, Canada’s biggest tech startup ecosystems have maintained their positions from 2022, while two emerging cities have improved their standing.

Fresh off its $270 million Series C, Cohere has been ranked the highest of four Canadian companies on Bessemer's new top 100 "deeptech" companies list.

The list is meant to highlight companies developing "technology that was science fiction in the past but is reality today."

Canadian-founded Apollo, a third-party application for browsing the discussion-forum site Reddit, is shutting down on June 30 as it gets priced out by Reddit’s changes to its application programming interface (API) policies.

BetaKit founder Sarah Prevette says learning how to prompt an AI engine is not just a tech skill—it’s a life skill.

CANADIAN TECH EVENT ROUNDUP

Vancouver Startup Week (VSW) finally returned to its in-person format, featuring whispers of other Canadian tech events and the advent of a Chief AI officer in Vancouver.

Startup Train returns! Startup fest, a celebration of startups in Montréal, has announced the return of its train service, Startup Train, as well as over $300,000 in prizes.

Collision party guide: Erdos Ventures founder Michael Liu, along with tech hubs AceDAO and TechTO, mapped out where all the Collision afterparties will be.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs