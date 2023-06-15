Someone built a guide to all the Collision afterparties

A community-submitted list of over 50 mixers, concerts, and other events taking place the week of Collision.

A group of Toronto-based individuals and organizations have made a masterlist of the afterparties that coincide with the three-day Collision tech conference.

Erdos Ventures founder Michael Liu, along with tech hubs AceDAO and TechTO, put together a comprehensive community-driven list of the different kinds of events surrounding Collision ahead of the tech conference taking place from June 26 to June 29. By press time, the list counts 57 events.

Here is the interactive map that visualizes the locations of the disparate events throughout Toronto. The map is powered by Chicago company Vennity, which provides a platform for creating gamified NFT experiences in the real world.

While compiling this list, Liu said that the team collaborated directly with businesses, event hosts, and community members to ensure “all of the most exclusive events are included as well.”

The afterparties vary in terms of activities; from networking events to mixers, concerts, and breakfasts. Some of the events on the list are completely free, meaning people can attend without a Collision conference pass. Others require tickets to be purchased or are invite-only.

Collision is now in its third year in Toronto (fifth, counting the virtual conferences held in 2020 and 2021, during the height of COVID-19 pandemic). This year was originally supposed to be Collision’s last showing in the city. However, BetaKit has reported on efforts to bid for the tech conference to either stay for another year in Toronto, or perhaps move to the west coast in Vancouver in 2024 or beyond.

Featured image from Vennity’s map.