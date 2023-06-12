Tech talent-sourcing network VanHack secures $3 million for global expansion

While bootstrapped, VanHack said it grew to over 400,000 members.

VanHack, a Vancouver-based tech talent sourcing network, has secured a $3-million investment from Texas-based B2B software venture fund Golden Section. According to Golden Section, it will work with VanHack to expand its global presence.

Driven by the rising adoption of digital technologies, Fortune Business Insights estimates the global online recruitment market to reach a valuation of $30.87 billion by 2030. With backing from Golden Section, VanHack aims to take part in this opportunity for growth with an international expansion.

Founded by Ilya Brotzky in 2015, VanHack’s software features proprietary AI matching algorithms to improve the efficiency of the hiring process for technical professionals.

VanHack’s vision is to create a “borderless world by empowering tech talent worldwide.”



VanHack uses AI and its team of recruiters send out candidate profiles to its partner companies such as SkipTheDishes, Booking.com, Rogers, and Deloitte. When a candidate is selected for an interview through VanHack, they can work with its interview advisor specialists to prepare. This includes getting information about the hiring company and conducting mock interviews, among other supports.

In addition, VanHack’s platform offers personalized career coaching, salary trend insights, and training resources.

While previously bootstrapped, VanHack claims it has grown to over 400,000 members across more than 100 countries since its inception. The organization said it has helped more than 1,000 tech professionals get hired in Canada and the European Union.

Ultimately, VanHack’s vision is to create a “borderless world by empowering tech talent worldwide,” according to Golden Section. Beyond its platform and services, the network has also launched several petitions to address the shortage of tech talent in Canada.

RELATED: The Global Talent Stream needs streamlining

Last year, VanHack launched a petition urging the government to remove the Labour Market Benefits Plan (LMBP), which is part of the application for the Global Talent Stream, a federal program that allows skilled workers to get a work permit within two weeks of applying. In this petition, VanHack claims omitting the plan from the application will simplify the process. The LMBP outlines the worker’s commitment to activities that will benefit the Canadian labour market.

VanHack also called for the launch of the Global Talent Stream through a petition in 2016.

After securing this funding, Golden Section said that VanHack will “strengthen” its sales and marketing initiatives as it pursues growth. No further details about these plans were disclosed.

On June 14, VanHack will be hosting a speed interviewing day for women in tech who are skilled in Javascript.

Featured image courtesy VanHack.