Water sampling, agtech startups among Ontario Genomics’ first cohort for BioCreate program

Each company will receive $150,000 from Ontario Genomics.

Ontario Genomics, a research organization funded by the provincial and federal governments, has unveiled the eight startups taking part in the first cohort of its BioCreate program.

Of the group of eight, three startups in BioCreate’s inaugural group come from Toronto. Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville, Kitchener, and Kingston each had one representative in the cohort.

Here are BioCreate’s first round of recipients:

Each startup will receive $150,000 from Ontario Genomics, which companies have to match with a $100,000 minimum contribution. Participants will also go through 18 months of mentorship and gain access to infrastructure for their technology and business development.

The startups participating in this cohort are developing genomics technologies for a variety of industries, spanning from healthtech to foodtech, agtech and cleantech.

Genomics is a branch of biotechnology concerned with applying the techniques of genetics and molecular biology to the genetic mapping, sequencing, and data analysis of complete sets of genes.

Kraken Sense, for example, is developing technology that aims to sample any water source to identify bacteria and viruses in real-time. Meanwhile, Performance Plants’ solutions are focused on helping growers produce crops that are “climate change-resistant.”

As the companies go through BioCreate, they will also work with one or more BioCreate partners and Ontario Genomics’ BioCreate team to develop a pitch deck to present at the investor showcase at the end of the program.

Ontario Genomics’ partners include Waterloo-based business hub Velocity, Synapse Life Sciences Consortium, Toronto Metropolitan University’s Science Discovery Zone, and Cleantech Commons.

Created in 2000, Ontario Genomics is mandated to support innovators across the province that are developing genomic technologies in the health, agricultural, and environmental sectors.

Ontario Genomics launched the BioCreate program in October 2022 with an $11.6-million budget. The program is funded in part by the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario).

Applications are open for the second cohort of the BioCreate program until June 30. Ontario Genomics said it aims to have two cohorts this fall.

Featured image courtesy Kraken Sense.