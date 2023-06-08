Cohere announces $270 million Series C from Inovia, Nvidia, Oracle, Salesforce

Nvidia founder: Cohere has made “foundational contributions to generative AI.”

Toronto-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Cohere, which competes against ChatGPT creator OpenAI, has announced $270 million in Series C financing.

The round was led by Inovia Capital, with support from a group of other venture capital and strategic investors from around the world that includes some of the world’s largest tech firms in Nvidia and Oracle, as well as Salesforce Ventures, DTCP, Mirae Asset, Schroders Capital, SentinelOne, Thomvest Ventures, and Index Ventures.

Cohere’s Series C round comes about 16 months after the company secured $125 million in Series B funding. Per Bloomberg and VentureBeat, the firm’s latest financing gives Cohere a valuation of more than $2 billion.

As the broader tech market has cooled, interest in AI—and the generative AI space in particular that Cohere serves—has been heating up. ChatGPT and image generator DALL-E have both gone viral, demonstrating the promise and peril of these new technologies, and investor interest in the sector has grown.

In a statement, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang proclaimed, “We are at the beginning of a new era driven by accelerated computing and generative AI.” The Nvidia leader claimed that Cohere has already made “foundational contributions to generative AI,” adding that the company’s service will help businesses globally harness the tech’s capabilities.

Developing…