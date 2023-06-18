Apple’s Vision Pro won’t make the metaverse happen

Apple wants to strap a MacBook to your face. Is 'spacial computing' worth the asking price?

On this podcast, we talk Canadian tech and tech from a Canadian perspective.

Sometimes that means hourlong discussions based on monthslong investigative reporting on the future of Collision and what it means for the Canadian tech ecosystem. Sometimes it’s just, ‘Hey, Apple launched a new thing’.

“They’re trying to invent the next product category. They want to have some sort of hardware to push into the future. They just haven’t convinced me that this really is the future yet.”

But not just any thing. It’s a thing that you strap to your face—and it costs $3,500 USD!

Joining us to understand Apple’s vision of the future is Patrick O’Rourke, MobileSyrup editor-in-chief and longtime friend of the pod. He just got back from WWDC, Apple’s worldwide developer conference, where he did, in fact, strap the Vision Pro to his face.

It’s clear from early reports from Patrick and others that Apple has produced the most impressive—and expensive—AR/VR/MR device ever made. But who is this device for?

There’s certainly a subset of Apple customers who—like the latest Dyson device—will pay a premium for the brand association. And there are some with the disposable income to pursue the isolated, WALL-E-like future this device implies. But that’s still just our current, isolated present—just strapped to your face.

So if Apple is counting on third-party developers to define the core proposition of the Vision Pro, all the company has really produced is the world’s most expensive dev kit.

And exactly what hardware or feature does the Vision Pro offer beyond currently-available AR/VR devices that have prevented developers from building those experiences already?

Did Apple just purchase an anchor store in the metaverse’s dead mall?

Let’s dig in.

The BetaKit Podcast is sponsored by Goodlawyer.

With a growing team of over 130 experienced lawyers, Goodlawyer is your one-stop shop for all your corporate, commercial, and IP legal needs. If you’re starting or scaling your business, don’t waste any more time searching for a reliable legal partner.

Visit goodlawyer.ca today.

Subscribe via: RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, YouTube

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys & Rob Kenedi. Edited by Kattie Laur. Sponsored by Goodlawyer. Feature image courtesy Bradley Bennett, via MobileSyrup.