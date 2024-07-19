Ontario is getting rid of ghost jobs

Phantom positions are plaguing the tech industry. Here’s how to spot one.

Whether in dating or job applications, we’ve all been ghosted at some stage. When it comes to ghost jobs—postings for positions that for whatever reason, aren’t actually available—Ontario has had enough.

To address the growing issue of “ghost jobs”, the province is set to introduce new legislation aimed at increasing transparency and fairness in the hiring process.

The new measures, spearheaded by the province’s labour minister David Piccini, will require companies to disclose whether advertised positions are genuine vacancies or speculative postings for future openings.

What are ghost jobs?

Ghost jobs are job postings that don’t correspond to actual, immediate openings, and they have become increasingly prevalent in recent years.

These phantom positions can waste job seekers’ time and energy, leading to frustration and disillusionment with the job market, and with particular companies specifically.

The phenomenon is particularly widespread in the tech sector, where companies often maintain a constant stream of job postings to build talent pools, project an image of growth, and placate overworked employees into thinking that more hired help is on the way.

This legislation would require employers to distinguish between immediate openings and speculative postings, with the intention of making for a more honest job market.

In addition, another common frustration faced by job seekers will be tackled: the lack of communication from employers after interviews.

In a Canadian first, employers will be required to respond to job applicants they’ve interviewed.

Spectres, be gone!

Min. Piccini emphasized that Ontario’s new measures are part of a broader strategy to improve working conditions and job market transparency in Ontario. Theybuild on the province’s four previous Working for Workers bills, which all aim to enhance fairness for job seekers.

Previous measures included mandating salary range disclosure in job advertisements, a move that has been widely praised for promoting pay equity.

Ontario also became the first province to eliminate Canadian work experience as a job requirement, a change that has been particularly beneficial for newcomers to the country.

While the new legislation will set out specific regulations, the Ministry of Labour plans to take a gentle approach, at least initially.

The province’s early focus will be on informing companies of their new responsibilities and providing guidance on compliance, but then following up with penalties if required.

The changes, including the sizes of the companies to be included and potential penalties, will be the subject of consultation. However, small businesses are likely to be exempt.

How to spot ghost jobs

As we wait for new legislation to come into effect, there are a number of ways to tell if a job listing may be a ghost one.

Though not foolproof, some red flags to be aware of include vague job descriptions that could apply to a large talent pool, and jobs that have been advertised for months in multiple locations without a closing date..

Ghost job postings may also omit specific details like start dates, responsibilities, and reporting mechanisms. And, of course, if you apply and receive no response or only automated replies, it could be a ghost job too.

Once enacted, it will be interesting to see if the tech skills shortage really is as widespread as is often reported, or whether many open job ads will simply disappear. Existing employees may learn that no extra resources were coming anyway, talent shortage or not.

And as other provinces and countries grapple with similar issues, this approach may serve as a model for change across Canada, and beyond. If only they could legislate for dates that don’t text you back.

