Real-Time Rail payments system to launch Monday, feds say

Canada’s 2026 budget outlines plans to launch the first phase of long-awaited system.

Ottawa will begin rolling out its Real-Time Rail (RTR) payments platform on Monday, according to today’s federal budget.

The news: The 2026 budget outlines several announcements related to Canada’s ongoing payments modernization efforts. Chief among them is a plan to roll out the first phase of RTR, an instant-payment system developed by national non-profit Payments Canada, on Nov. 9.

Other announcements include plans for a public consultation in early 2027 on payment modernization “future priorities” and targeted but as-yet-undisclosed amendments to the Retail Payment Activities Act, which is aimed at strengthening Bank of Canada oversight of payment services providers. Additionally, the budget announces plans to develop a pilot project for “the use of voluntary digital credentials” in financial services to help combat identity fraud.

From the source: The C.D. Howe Institute, a not-for-profit think tank, has estimated that the introduction of RTR in Canada will add $3.2 billion in economic gains in the system’s first five years by displacing inefficient means of payment and reducing delays.

The context: Canada remains the only G7 nation without an instant payment rail. RTR is meant to allow Canadians and financial institutions to transfer funds that clear immediately.

Under development since 2015, and nearly seven years past its initial targeted launch of 2019, the federal government telegraphed earlier this year that RTR’s Phase 1 launch was coming in the last quarter of 2026. At that time, several sources familiar with the rollout told BetaKit that it was unlikely any of the Big Six banks in Canada would be participating in RTR’s first phase. Some in Canada’s FinTech community, including Koho’s Daniel Eberhard, criticized that absence, telling BetaKit that RTR would be largely performative without participation from the country’s largest financial institutions. Budget 2026 makes no mention of which institutions will participate in next week’s rollout.

Final thought: While RTR may finally be arriving in Canada after so many years of delays, the payment infrastructure is just one aspect of a larger payments modernization process the federal government has been advertising in recent years. Open banking, another highly anticipated project to modernize Canadian finance, was barely mentioned in the budget outside of government plans to extend data portability to other sectors, but Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne pledged open banking is still on the way during a question period with the media on Thursday.

CORRECTION (11/05/2026): A previous version of this story stated that Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne made remarks on open banking during his House of Commons address. It has been corrected to reflect that the statement was made during a question period with the media.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image François-Philippe Champagne via LinkedIn.