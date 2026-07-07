Canada’s real-time rail system will launch this year after achieving “critical milestone”

After years of consultations and delays, finance minister approves the RTR system’s bylaw and rules.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has approved the legal framework for Canada’s real-time rail (RTR) payments system, paving the way for a launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, according to Payments Canada.

The news: Last week, Payments Canada announced that the bylaw and rules for the RTR system received all necessary approvals and will officially come into force on Aug. 24, 2026. That core legal framework will govern the system ahead of its launch in Q4 2026, the organization said.

Payments Canada, which has spearheaded RTR’s development since 2015, said the new rules mark a “critical milestone” for the long-awaited system.

From the source: “The RTR is a cornerstone of our modernization agenda that will serve as a powerful engine for national productivity and economic growth,” the federal government said in the Spring Economic Update. “This critical national payments infrastructure will be a catalyst for competition, empowering a more dynamic and inclusive financial sector.”

Following the thread: RTR is meant to be a faster and cheaper payments infrastructure that is always on. While traditional payment rails often result in transactions taking days to fully settle, RTR will mean funds instantly transfer at any time, on any day..

Payments Canada initially promised to deliver RTR in 2019, but the process has been fraught with delays, first being pushed back to 2022, then rescheduled for mid-2023, then again to 2026. Earlier this year, Payments Canada started adding Canadian FinTech firms to its membership, a first step for firms like Float, Wise, and Koho to take advantage of RTR once it’s live.

Final thought: The RTR framework dropped shortly after the Department of Finance published draft regulations that will govern open banking, the financial data-sharing system that’s been just as delayed as RTR. The 2025 budget indicated that a mid-2027 launch target for open banking is dependent on the release and “widespread use” of RTR.

Feature image courtesy Francois-Philippe Champagne via LinkedIn.