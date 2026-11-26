AI minister Evan Solomon announces next phase of $1-billion fund, latest recipients.

Small and medium-sized businesses will only have to pay 20 cents on the dollar for AI compute costs under the latest updates to the federal government’s compute access fund, if that compute is purchased from a “sovereign provider.”

AI Minister Evan Solomon announced the next phase of the AI Compute Access Fund in Toronto on Thursday. The government is now seeking proposals from health and life sciences projects looking to access the fund. The re-opening of submissions follows the AI Compute Access Fund’s $700-million top-up under the refreshed AI strategy earlier this year, bringing its total available funds to $1 billion.

The AI Compute Access Fund aims to help Canadian SMBs with compute costs between $100,000 and $5 million by covering up to 50 percent of eligible costs for cloud-based AI compute services, or up to 80 percent of eligible costs for the same services from a sovereign, Canadian-owned compute provider. Previously, the program only covered 67 cents on the dollar if applicants used Canadian compute providers.



The AI Compute Access Fund originally launched in March 2025, with $300 million allocated for applicants, but the government quickly discovered that demand vastly exceeded that earmark





“Canadian companies are developing AI that can help detect disease earlier, improve access to home care, and keep critical networks running,” Solomon said in a statement. “By encouraging more companies to use Canadian computing providers, we are also helping create the demand that supports investment in infrastructure owned, operated, and governed in Canada.”

The AI Compute Access Fund is open to Canadian-incorporated companies with fewer than 500 employees that are generating revenue or have raised Series A financing. Applicants must be developing AI products or services and have a commercialization plan with an existing AI compute service agreement in place.

Solomon also announced on Thursday an additional 45 companies being supported by more than $52 million in funding under the program. Recipients include Ottawa-based surveillance tech company Solink, Kitchener-based virtual healthcare platform myStoria, and Calgary-based regulatory AI company Ultimarii. This follows the $66 million sent to 44 SMBs this past May, bringing the fund’s total commitments to more than $118 million for 89 Canadian companies.

The program’s previous call for proposals ended in July 2025. According to its website, the AI Compute Access Fund is now accepting proposals for the health and life sciences sector until Jan. 4, 2027.

The AI Compute Access Fund originally launched in March 2025, with $300 million allocated for applicants, but the government quickly discovered that demand vastly exceeded that earmark, Solomon recounted on a recent episode of The BetaKit Podcast.

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“We thought … we’ll get a couple hundred people who need compute; [we got] 1,500 asks,” Solomon said, explaining why the program was topped up with $700 million earlier this year.

The program forwards the goals of the federal government’s AI strategy announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney alongside Solomon this past June. The strategy is built on six pillars, including increasing AI adoption and building Canada’s sovereignty. Thursday’s announcement follows the government pledging 500 megawatts of sovereign AI compute for Canadian AI companies as part of the 2026 federal budget earlier this month.

“What we’re making sure is that, if there’s this race to get compute, it’s not just the big hyperscalers that can take the compute and grab it,” Solomon said on The BetaKit Podcast.

Feature image courtesy Evan Solomon via LinkedIn.