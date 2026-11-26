New website allows users to browse the Montréal budget details on a KD box.

When Montréal mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada made a remark about eating Kraft Dinner instead of filet mignon in the context of planning the city’s budget—which included a nearly 10-percent tax increase—many Montréalers expressed outrage.

The virtual KD box jokes the budget is “High in taxes. No filet mignon added.”

But local software developer Niko Draca spotted an opportunity to put his programming skills to work. Over a couple of days, Draca, a staff software developer at Shopify, built a free website that lets users visualize Montréal’s 2026-27 budget items on the back of a Kraft Dinner box (the solo project was not associated with his work at Shopify).

“High in taxes. No filet mignon added,” the virtual box jokes.

Martinez Ferrada has since walked back her comments, calling them “tactless.” Since sharing KDGate.ca on social media on Thursday, Draca told BetaKit he’s received an influx of positive responses from fellow Montréalers.

“I saw this outrage, and I was like, ‘Why don’t we try and make something positive come out of this?’” Draca said in an interview. “If I can get people to look at this data, try to interact with it, and reason with it, I think that’s a big win.

“Let’s take that outrage and use it to educate people, and present it in a digestible way.”

The main graphic on the website shows a three-dimensional representation of how many Kraft Dinner boxes (valued at $2.29 each) stack up to the city’s $8-billion budget. The answer: more than 3 billion boxes, which would form a 124-metre-wide cube that’s 71 times taller than a 5-foot-nine human.

“It’s obviously a ridiculous unit to measure things in,” Draca said. “I hope it gives people an interesting way to compare line items and be a little more informed.”

The site, available in English and French, lists the major items in the city’s operating budget and indicates how much certain envelopes have grown or shrunk compared to last year. Draca said he coded the website in TypeScript and JavaScript, with some help from Claude Code for the front-end design. He pulled his sources from publicly available datasets on Montréal’s financial allocations, and the site invites users to report any errors, which are noted in a changelog.

Draca is no stranger to making viral web apps that have received media attention. He previously created a ‘Dating Wrapped’ website (in the vein of Spotify Wrapped) featured in the Wall Street Journal, as well as the guessing game ‘Why Combinator’ that asked users to distinguish between AI-generated copy and real Y Combinator startup descriptions.

But would he create a budget-related site again next year? Draca said he hopes there’s no Kraft Dinner-related scandal next fall, but agreed it would be fun to do another visual exploration to boost civic engagement.

Feature image courtesy KDGate.ca.