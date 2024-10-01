Is BC tech “lethargic” or “on fire?”

Plus: Canada's Top Startups list.

What does the future of tech look like on Canada’s Best Coast? That’s the question I’ve been asking myself in the run-up to our BetaKit Town Hall in Vancouver.

Taking place on October 22 at UBC Robson Square, the event will be headlined by a fireside chat with Clio CEO Jack Newton. Clio just raised the largest software funding round in Canadian tech history on the back of $200 million USD in ARR, international expansion, and smart forays into FinTech and AI. Jack is a passionate and forthright speaker, and I know he’ll deliver the goods to founders looking for tips on how to build with ambition.

But back to the question up top.

Our first Town Hall also featured the CEO of a leading Canadian tech company holding court, but that wasn’t really the point. BetaKit is a vibes-powered publication, and back in May, the vibes were most certainly off. So in pulling together a pulse check on Canadian tech, we made sure to include a variety of vantage points—with the highlight of the night perhaps being a 22-year-old University of Waterloo student telling the assembled room their hiring practices sucked. Sources could not confirm nor deny if this prompted Shopify to revamp its internship program, but I’m taking the win.

So how are the vibes in Vancouver? The recent PitchBook Global VC Ecosystem Rankings placed Vancouver 77th, behind Calgary, Ottawa, Toronto, and Montréal—and near dead-last for growth. In response, one longtime ecosystem player said “I haven’t felt BC this lethargic and pessimistic for 20 years,” which seems bad.

But that’s only one perspective. I reached out to Toki Hossain, founder of Vancouver.dev, one of the minds behind Vancouver Tech Week, and a crazy person who flew to Toronto for our last Town Hall. A newcomer to the city, he believes the local tech scene is “on fire,” but noted: “we’re all living in a silo in Vancouver.” A collaborator by nature, he’s hoping we can connect multiple generations of BC tech, both “the OGs and the newcomers.”

Town halls are designed to give a community the space to show up and hash out its problems. So who else should speak? What should they talk about? Are you coming? Let me know.

Douglas Soltys

Editor-in-chief

Former Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) chair and Lumira Ventures managing partner Peter van der Velden has publicly criticized CEO Kim Furlong for her handling of a meeting with international limited partners (LPs) in London, UK.

In a September 20 LinkedIn post, van der Velden alleged that “This event had 1 purpose, build engagement & attract foreign capital to CDN VC GPs & companies, & the CVCA CEO just threw the entire sector under the bus.”

In response to recent media reports that the company is exploring a sale, Montréal-based Lightspeed Commerce has confirmed that it is currently conducting “a strategic review of its business and operations.”

The payments technology company announced that it periodically undertakes such reviews “with a view to realizing its full potential.” As part of this process, Lightspeed said it “has engaged, and may continue to engage, in discussions relating to a range of potential strategic alternatives” but did not elaborate on what those options might include.

The list is based on the platform’s data across four key pillars: employee growth, jobseeker interest, engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups have attracted talent from the companies in the 2024 Best Workplaces list.

For this list, only fully independent, privately held companies headquartered in Canada were considered. Companies must also have at least 30 full-time employees and be five years old or younger to be considered among other startups.

The public dispute between Toronto-based Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms and its investor and competitor Riot Platforms is finally drawing to a close, as both companies have entered into a settlement agreement that includes key changes to Bitfarms’ board.

As part of the settlement, which was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission today, director Andrés Finkielsztain has stepped down from Bitfarms’ board. Bitfarms has appointed Amy Freedman to its board and its governance, nominating, and compensation committees.

Trust, speed, and security.

Those were the selling points discussed on Tuesday at BetaKit Talks: You Don’t Know Crypto – presented by WonderFi, an event that assembled CEOs and builders in the crypto space to discuss the applications of their work for the broader technology sector.

“When people think of crypto, they typically think of trading, but there’s so much happening beyond that,” said Dean Skurka, CEO of WonderFi, which co-hosted the event. “There’s a real crossover between what we’re building, and what the tech community needs to solve their problems with innovative solutions.”

Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs

VAN – Pangaea Ventures – $115M CAD

TOR – Cyclic Materials – $71M CAD

CAL – Ayrton Energy – $9.1M CAD

WR – Scribenote – $8.2M USD

TOR – Nmbr – $7.6M CAD

OTT – Bemi – $1.2M CAD

TOR – LumiQ – strategic investment from Vertu Capital

TOR – Propel Holdings to acquire QuidMarket

The BetaKit Podcast

“How do we collect data so that we give it in the hands of the government in an efficient way? We’re in a democratic country. Isn’t this data supposed to inform the government?”

Raesetje Sefala, research fellow at The Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), joins to discuss her work analyzing the impacts of South African apartheid using computer vision techniques and satellite imagery. Recorded live at ALL IN in Montréal.

