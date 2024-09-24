Register now for a pulse check on West Coast tech, in partnership with Vancouver Entrepreneurs Forum.

What does the future of tech look like on Canada’s Best Coast?

We’re thrilled to announce BetaKit Town Hall: Vancouver on Oct. 22, in partnership with Vancouver Entrepreneurs Forum (VEF).

The event will feature a fireside chat and AMA with Jack Newton, CEO of Clio. More speakers will be announced over the weeks to come.

Held at the iconic UBC Robson Square, the Town Hall will bring together founders and leaders from across the BC and Western Canada tech ecosystems for a pulse check on the state of innovation, productivity, optimism, and more.

The event will feature a fireside chat and AMA with BetaKit editor-in-chief Douglas Soltys and Jack Newton, CEO of Clio.

Fresh off the largest funding round in Canadian technology history, Newton will share Clio’s journey, his vision for the future, and insights into what makes Vancouver a special place for technology and innovation.

Clio’s Jack Newton

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the BetaKit Town Hall, where the future of Canada’s tech ecosystem takes centre stage,” said Newton. “Vancouver is home to top tech talent, amazing companies, and enormous opportunity. I’m excited to bring the ecosystem together to talk about what happens next.”

A roster of featured speakers will be announced over the weeks to come, as part of a vantage points panel on the top issues, opportunities and challenges faced by the tech sectors in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Western Canada.

This event comes as Vancouver prepares to host its first Web Summit in April 2025.

“As Vancouver’s Premier networking forum for technology entrepreneurs, we’re proud to be working with BetaKit to host this important conversation,” said Michelle Sklar, chair of VEF. “This is an opportunity to convene and connect on how to take our city and our companies to the next level, and celebrate everything unique about our ecosystem and its accomplishments.”

The first BetaKit Town Hall in May 2024 featured Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke in conversation with BetaKit Chair Satish Kanwar, as well as a vantage points panel including Cohere’s Ivan Zhang, repeat founder Ali Asaria, Medessist CEO Joella Almeida, and Jocelyne Murphy, a young engineer and founder who had the mic drop moment of the event.

Hosted in Toronto, the Town Hall featured founders, funders, and leaders from all over Canada, including representation from the Yukon, British Columbia, Québec, and across Ontario, including many from the Waterloo Region.

Sylvia Ng, CEO at ReturnBear, said of the event, “It was a great reminder that we all have a role to play in fostering innovation in the next generation of Canadians.”

