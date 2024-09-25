Cohere and Float once again top LinkedIn’s Top Canadian Startups list

Did your startup make the 2024 list?

Professional networking site LinkedIn released its annual list of top Canadian startups today.

The list is based on the platform’s data across four key pillars: employee growth, jobseeker interest, engagement within the company and its employees, and how well these startups have attracted talent from the companies in the 2024 Best Workplaces list, according to LinkedIn.

For this list, only fully independent, privately held companies headquartered in Canada were considered. Companies must also have at least 30 full-time employees and be five years old or younger to be considered among other startups, LinkedIn said in a release.

Cohere and Float topped the list again this year after leading the LinkedIn lineup last year.

Most of the startups in the list offer digital platforms that serve different needs including one that helps pharmacists streamline manual workflows and another that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) robotics to help insurance brokers handle repetitive tasks. Rounding out the list is a talent agency that supports Black creators and a boutique wellness club.

Of the 15 companies in the list 11 are headquartered in Toronto and two are based in Vancouver. One startup from Kitchener and another from Montréal also made this year’s lineup.

The full list can be found below:

1. Cohere (Founded in 2019)

The Toronto-based startup offers an AI-powered platform for enterprises that interprets and summarizes documents, generates texts, and deploys chatbots among other applications.

2. Float (Founded in 2020)

Headquartered in Toronto, the FinTech startup’s spend management platform solution is designed to help Canadian SMBs streamline their spending and control budgets.

3. PostGrid (Founded in 2020)

The Toronto-based software company offers a platform that helps businesses automate, integrate, track, and manage their mail operations.

4. Hiive (Founded in 2021)

Spun out of Toronto-based Setter Capital, the FinTech startup built a venture capital (VC) marketplace that aims to centralize and automate the market for trading private, VC-based stocks.

5. Pine (Founded in 2021)

Headquartered in Toronto, Pine aims to guide Canadian homebuyers through every step of homeownership using a platform for buying and refinancing homes and simplifying the mortgage process.

6. SALT XC (Founded in 2019)

The Toronto-based digital marketing services agency develops technological solutions to solve clients’ marketing needs using data-informed strategies.

7. MedMe Health (Founded in 2019)

Based in Toronto, the Y Combinator graduate offers a software platform that helps pharmacists streamline manual workflows.

8. Quandri (Founded in 2020)

The Vancouver-based Quandri’s robot-as-a-service platform is designed to assist insurance brokers in managing repetitive tasks.

9. Sweat and Tonic (Founded in 2019)

The Toronto-based wellness and fitness company offers a hub for fitness classes and curated wellness experiences.

10. Carbon6 (Founded in 2021)

The Toronto-based e-commerce software aggregator develops software solutions for e-commerce sellers on Amazon.

11. Felix (Founded in 2019)

The Toronto-based healthcare start-up helps Canadians access treatments for common health concerns.

12. Kensington Grey Agency (Founded in 2019)

The Toronto-based talent management agency mainly supports Black creators and aims to address the underrepresentation in the creator economy.

13. ZumRails (Founded in 2019)

The Montreal-founded FinTech startup offers a payment solution that helps businesses process digital payments, manage invoices and subscriptions, and collect customer data.

14. OwnersBox (Founded in 2019)

The Kitchener-based sports-tech company offers a fantasy sports platform that offers users contests with customizable leagues with real-time scoring and rewards.

15. pH7 Technologies (Founded in 2020)

The Vancouver-based cleantech company aims to reduce the impact of traditional mining methods.

Feature image courtesy Cohere.