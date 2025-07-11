Elon Musk’s new party, Canada’s AI adoption, and Clutch cracks $1 billion

#1. What is the name of the new United States political party formed by tech mogul Elon Musk?
On July 5, Musk announced on X that he had formed The America Party. He’d spent previous days threatening to make his own party and challenge certain members of Congress if US President Donald Trump’s spending bill passed, which it did over the weekend.
#2. Tenstorrent acquired analog chip startup Blue Cheetah as part of its bet on which small, modular tech?
Tenstorrent said the acquisition will help them develop chiplets (smaller, specialized semiconductor dies, or integrated circuits) that could potentially bring down costs and enhance performance.
#3. Montréal-based Rivr, which helps brands assess audience interest in video content, is starting in which content niche?
To start, Rivr is focusing on the gaming content industry, where it is already serving clients like Amazon Games, Bungie, Epic Games, and Logitech. The startup, which raised $3.6 million CAD this week, wants to make it easier for creators and brands to review the deluge of video content they produce and determine what audiences find the most engaging.
#4. According to Georgian’s recent report on AI adoption, how do most Canadian companies currently rate themselves?
Georgian found that most Canadian companies are still walking the AI adoption race. The report, which was released during Startupfest in Montréal, noted that Canadian firms with annual revenue greater than $5 million are trailing their global peers in implementing AI.
#5. Which province has the longest emergency room wait times in Canada?
Québec has the longest emergency room wait times in Canada, averaging more than five hours. This is just one of the challenges that Montréal-based LeoMed wants to tackle with its patient monitoring platform. The telehealth startup closed $2.75 million this week.
#6. Montréal-based HR platform Workleap recently acquired a new management product focused on what?
The acquisition of Toronto-based Barley will allow Workleap to add new compensation management features to its platform. Barley, founded in 2021, helped companies structure, analyze, and manage employee compensation.
#7. Toronto-based Clutch recently passed the $1-billion mark of what metric?
Clutch surpassed $1 billion CAD worth of total vehicles purchased. After taking nine years to hit this milestone, COO Stephen Seibel told BetaKit Clutch is on pace to double it in one.
#8. Microsoft confirmed it will make Windows’ infamous ‘Blue Screen of Death’ which colour?
Microsoft revealed it would scrap its error message after nearly 40 years, and recently confirmed the new one would be black.
#9. Emoji mode: activated! Guess the Canadian tech company: 💡🏃
Lightspeed!
