Gen Z wants BlackBerry back. Why?

Plus: Open banking details expected in #Budget2025.

A few weeks back, a bunch of gadget heads descended upon a Brooklyn café to kick off the campaign to Bring Back BlackBerry.

The campaign is led by frenemy and former tech blogger Kevin Michaluk, alongside Jeff Gadway, a friend and former colleague from Research In Motion (maker of the original BlackBerry smartphones). Both are co-founders of smartphone keyboard accessory company Clicks Technology.

BBB has audacious goals, including one million petition signatures, getting Michaluk on BlackBerry’s board of directors, and a license to use the BlackBerry brand with a newly built “digital essential” phone. Both Gadway and Michaluk have deep experience rallying communities to causes (remember #TeamBlackBerry?), and the campaign is a truly first-rate marketing endeavour.

It might be more than marketing. Friend and former tech blogger Josh McConnell covered the event, noting the collective hope for a return to intentional tech. “You could feel that shared belief: that tech could once again be human-scaled, not habit-shaped,” he wrote.

The belief has resonated with Gen Z, who are romanticizing the BlackBerry era on social media despite not really being old enough to remember it. It’s not just adopted nostalgia; think of it as a generational immune response to a society built on habit-shaping technology. “I’m sick of having a slot machine that sucks my time and dopamine,” posted one petitioner about their iPhone.

That this is all for the device that spawned the term CrackBerry is ironic but also fitting. On a podcast about the life and death of BBM, The Verge’s Nilay Patel correctly identified that BlackBerry was a company built around navigating constraints: slow networks, small batteries, and tiny screens. As those constraints fell away, so too did the company’s success.

I don’t think anyone looking to Bring Back BlackBerry wants those constraints to return. But I do think they want better tools to help navigate the world at a human scale.

Douglas Soltys

Editor-in-chief

Multiple Canadian FinTech leaders BetaKit spoke with under condition of anonymity have been told by government officials, and the industry associations that lobby them, to expect the next phase of open banking legislation in the Nov. 4 federal budget.

Sources also indicated that the upcoming budget will likely contain “language” around stablecoins, a digital asset that is typically pegged to a currency such as the United States dollar.

The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) is committing $100 million to business loans for the half-million entrepreneurs living in rural and remote areas of Canada.

The development bank claims the money will help generate up to $250 million in gross domestic product over five years and fulfill its mandate to serve people outside of major cities.

Burnaby, BC-based legaltech company Clio has launched an enterprise division to support large law firms and corporate legal departments, a customer base it has been targeting for some time.

The new suite caps off Clio’s work in artificial intelligence acquisitions over the past year, bringing together its Clio Operate, Clio Docket, Clio Library, and Vincent by Clio offerings for enterprise clients.

Alexi CEO Mark Doble claims his legaltech company has seen a 3,000-percent boost in users year-over-year and now serves more than 600 mid-market to enterprise legal firms as customers.

But Alexi’s rapid growth is set against an uber-competitive legaltech landscape where many legal firms are rushing to incorporate AI tools. Doble says the competitive landscape of legaltech powered by AI is akin to a “war.”

Ride-hailing platform Lyft says it will open a new tech hub in downtown Toronto next year as it aims to add hundreds more staff in the city.

The company is looking to scale its “few hundred” employees in Toronto up to “several hundred” with the new hub, a spokesperson told BetaKit. Toronto will become Lyft’s second-largest North American tech hub after its San Francisco headquarters.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has tapped utilities minister Nathan Neudorf to work with innovation minister Nate Glubish and finance minister Nate Horner on the province’s AI data centre attraction strategy

Neudorf joins the roster as proposals for AI data centre projects are already outpacing electricity availability.

Kaz Nejatian has tapped Shopify vice-president of operations Giang LeGrice to lead operations at San Francisco-based real estate tech firm Opendoor.

The former Shopify COO called LeGrice his “second-in-command” at Shopify and a “world-class leader.” LeGrice is the second former Shopify colleague Nejatian has brought to Opendoor since he took over.

🇨🇦 Weekly Canadian Deals, Dollars & More

VAN – Pawsible Ventures raises $10M to support pet health startups

VAN – Spring Impact Capital closes $14M for impact-focused fund

TOR – Provision raises $7M USD for AI pre-construction co-pilots

TOR – FreshBooks adds BNPL feature through Affirm partnership

OTT – Defence tech firm Dominion Dynamics secures $4M

HFX – ABK Biomedical raises $35M USD to commercialize liver cancer treatment

“If you’re a founder in Canada, you have a playbook, which is: try to get outside of the country as soon as possible. Try to sell outside of the country.”

Raymond Luk thinks the “cultural belief we’re not good enough” creates a homecourt disadvantage for Canadian tech. He’s trying to kickstart a solution to our nation’s procurement woes with a new summit called Source Canada, so buyers and sellers can speed date. Is a cultural kick in the pants enough to get Canada to buy Canadian tech? Let’s dig in.

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for October 17, 2025.

Feature image courtesy Josh McConnell via Substack.