Clio caps off year of big acquisitions by launching new enterprise division

Enterprise suite provides software for legal and business operations sides of large law firms.

Burnaby, BC-based legaltech company Clio has launched an enterprise division to support large law firms and corporate legal departments.

Announced on the opening day of Clio’s legaltech conference in Boston, ClioCon, the enterprise suite provides software for both the legal and business operations side of a customer base Clio has been targeting for some time. Clio CEO Jack Newton told BetaKit in March that the company has long hoped to expand to large law firms, which he called “a very significant and important segment of the legal market.”

The new suite caps off Clio’s work in artificial intelligence (AI) over the past year, bringing together its Clio Operate, Clio Docket, Clio Library, and Vincent by Clio offerings for enterprise clients.

Clio Operate evolved out of Clio’s acquisition of United Kingdom (UK)-based ShareDo earlier this year. The work management platform connects workflows, analytics, and collaboration across global teams to help large law firms manage client demands while maintaining structure and oversight. Newton said at the time that acquiring ShareDo was a chance for Clio to expand into the enterprise market “five years or more” ahead of schedule.

Already live in the UK, the Operate platform is launching in the United States, with additional markets to follow. Meanwhile, the Docket feature provides access to court filings, motions, and procedural updates across jurisdictions. The company says the offering is designed to expand with new court data and integrations over time.

Vincent by Clio is an AI-powered search engine and assistant that helps legal professionals quickly find and extract key information from legal documents. This feature, as well as the Clio Library database, is built on Clio’s $1-billion USD acquisition of Spanish legaltech company vLex in June.

Clio said it has added some new features to Vincent for its enterprise customers, including contract drafting, more integration support, and the ability to customize AI tools. Clio claims Vincent is built on “authoritative legal sources” to deliver accurate, explainable results for legal work. Hundreds of lawyers have been caught and even fined for using AI tools after false legal cases showed up in their work.

The company previously said the vLex acquisition was intended to “fast-track” its AI capabilities, and Clio has done just that. Its new Intelligent Work platform integrates vLex’s database and Vincent AI across Clio’s entire product suite, moving AI from a task-based assistant to performing entire jobs inside a firm.

“Practice management was about efficiency. Intelligent legal work is about outcomes,” Newton said.

Clio raised a $900-million USD (at the time $1.24-billion CAD) Series F at a more than $4-billion CAD valuation in July 2024, the largest software funding round in Canadian tech history. Clio claimed to BetaKit in June that it has an annual recurring revenue of $300 million USD and serves more than 200,000 legal professionals worldwide.

