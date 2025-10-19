Why Canada doesn’t buy Canadian tech

Source Canada's Ray Luk thinks the “cultural belief we’re not good enough” creates a homecourt disadvantage for Canadian tech.

I’m sure most Canadians have experienced it this year: you’re at the grocery store checking labels, making sure your meat, vegetables, and ketchup chips all come from Canada.

In 2025, ‘buy Canadian’ is a thing.

“If you’re a founder in Canada, you have a playbook, which is: try to get outside of the country as soon as possible. Try to sell outside of the country.” Raymond Luk

But in tech, the accepted truth is that Canadians are the worst customers. Across sectors, Canadian startups find themselves looking outside of the country not only for revenue, but also for the validation required to successfully sell back home. It’s a pain point that even the most successful entrepreneurs in Canada feel.

Entrepreneur Raymond Luk is trying to change that, launching a new summit called Source Canada so buyers and sellers can speed date. His hope is to combat the “cultural belief” that Canadian tech isn’t good enough to buy early and often.

But is a cultural kick in the pants enough to solve our nation’s longstanding procurement woes? As Luk notes in this episode of The BetaKit Podcast, procurement touches R&D, productivity, national sovereignty, and talent retention. Right now, “ambitious founders” are fleeing the country at an alarming rate. We won’t have to worry about Canadian startups selling in Canada if there are no startups in Canada left to sell.

So, Canada doesn’t buy Canadian tech. What are we going to do about it?

Let’s dig in.

