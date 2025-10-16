Why the future of Ontario’s critical industries hinges on startups

On Oct. 24, experts will explore how startups can design solutions tailored to the realities of OT environments.

Ontario’s critical industries are under mounting pressure from a turbulent global economy and an increasingly hostile digital arena, and many are finding that the legacy systems they rely on are not equipped to meet today’s cyber threats.

In sectors such as advanced manufacturing, mining, and smart infrastructure, operational technology (OT) controls everything from power grids to hospital equipment, and the risks to these systems are no longer theoretical.

According to experts at Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Toronto Metropolitan University’s national centre for training, innovation, and collaboration in cybersecurity which equips businesses big and small with the latest security offerings, the same systems that keep lights on and machines running are now drawing the attention of increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals.



Experts warn that vulnerabilities in OT environments can’t be secured through traditional IT defences, leaving critical infrastructure exposed in ways few organizations are prepared to handle.

“Cybersecurity Awareness Month reminds us that threats to our digital and industrial systems affect everything, from agriculture to public safety,” says Connie Tang, Director of Public Sector and Small Business at Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst at Toronto Metropolitan University. “OT is a category that requires specialized attention and in-depth conversation.”

The Catalyst believes this gap represents a massive and largely untapped opportunity for the province’s startups. As large organizations struggle to modernize decades-old systems, young companies are able to move faster, test new approaches, and build specialized tools that address the complex realities of OT environments.

On October 24, the Catalyst will explore this opportunity in a free webinar, “How Ontario’s Startups Can Tackle OT Security,” aimed at helping early-stage companies understand and innovate around one of the province’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges.

The session will feature presentations from leading experts who will outline the risks that the sectors face today and how startups can tailor solutions for these high-stakes environments.

The event is taking place during Cybersecurity Awareness Month, as part of the Catalyst’s year-round efforts to build a thriving security sector in Ontario.

Central to that work is the Cyber Challenge program offered by Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst in partnership with the Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange and supported in part by the Government of Ontario.

According to Tang, the program is central to helping startups “test real-world problems, like OT vulnerabilities, and scale cutting-edge solutions that strengthen Canada’s resilience.”

With old technology comes consolidated processes, and the approach of the three-month challenge is to offer personalized one-on-one guidance to mentor tech organizations about common risks and practical solutions.

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and entrepreneurs receive $20,000 in non-dilutive funding while taking a deep dive into IP strategy through go-to-market messaging, with the opportunity to test their products directly with potential customers.

Momentum is building toward more advanced cybersecurity solutions. The first 10 startups that advanced to the Cyber Challenge’s second stage raised nearly $3 million in investment, generated $2.45 million in new sales, and filed six new IP applications.

But building a cybersecurity company is rarely straightforward. Eldon Sprickerhoff, founder of eSentire and now an advisor to the Catalyst, remembers how isolating the early stages of that journey can be.

“When I founded eSentire, programs like this simply didn’t exist; you had to piece together funding, mentorship, and market access on your own,” Sprickerhoff said.

Now on the mentorship side, Sprickerhoff sees what he once needed most. “What makes the Cyber Challenge so rare is that it brings all of those elements together in one place, and it does so with a focus on solving real cybersecurity problems across critical industries,” he added.

The Cyber Challenge is structured to help startups transition from obstacle to market-ready solution across seven sectors, including smart infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and life sciences. It begins with a prep phase, where accepted companies work on identifying a concrete cybersecurity challenge within one of seven program sectors, which then builds toward a pitch in stage two.

In the next three-month stage of the program, 10 startups receive $20,000 in non-dilutive funding and benefit from an intensive cycle of mentorship and curated programming. Industry experts work closely with founders to refine their go-to-market strategies, strengthen sales messaging, and navigate intellectual property challenges, including IoT security, supply chain integrity, and data privacy.

Ontario’s critical systems are modernizing faster than their protections. The Cyber Challenge and the Catalyst’s October 24 webinar aim to close that gap by connecting founders with the industries most in need of new ideas, and the support to build them.

The webinar, “How Ontario’s Startups Can Tackle OT Security” will take place on Oct. 24. Secure your spot here.

