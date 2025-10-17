Evan Solomon heads to the Gulf, Canadian Tire hits a speedbump, and Canada’s latest Nobel laureate

#1. Which research topic recently earned Canadian economist Peter Howitt a Nobel Prize?
Canadian economist Peter Howitt was awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for his research on the theory of creative destruction, which describes how innovation drives economic growth by replacing outdated technologies while disrupting existing industries and jobs.
#2. Which Middle Eastern country did Canada’s AI Minister sign a deal with to encourage more Canadian data centres?
The Federal AI Minister signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi to explore investment opportunities related to artificial intelligence, with an eye to attracting capital from the Middle Eastern country to build data centres in Canada.
#3. Calgary-based Serenity Power, which won $100,000 at Elevate Festival, wants to make electricity out of what?
Serenity Power develops solid oxide fuel cell technology, which uses electrochemistry to convert fuels like diesel into electricity. Founded by U of T master’s graduate Aleisha Reese Cerny, Serenity Power received $100,000 from angel investors at The Firehood through the Elevate Women+ Pitch Prize.
#4. A Vancouver-based venture studio is looking to support animal wellness startups. What is it called?
Pawsible Ventures recently launched its inaugural, $10-million fund to support early-stage pet health startups with capital, incubation, and distribution services. The venture studio will hold quarterly cohorts where entrepreneurs and veterinarians co-create and validate new products.
#5. Which of the following Canadian Tire-owned brands was NOT affected by this weekend’s data breach?
The breached information belongs to shoppers who had an e-commerce account with Canadian Tire or its other banners, SportChek, Mark’s, and Party City. The breached information did not include Canadian Tire Bank or Triangle Rewards loyalty data.
#6. Which former political leader chairs Ottawa-based Dominion Dynamics’ advisory board?
Former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole chairs Dominion Dynamics’ advisory board. The company, which raised $4 million this week, aims to improve coordination and data sharing for surveillance of the Canadian Arctic.
#7. BDC’s new $100 million loan program is aimed at entrepreneurs in which parts of Canada?
The Crown corporation is committing $100 million to business loans for entrepreneurs living in rural and remote areas of Canada. BDC has partnered with the Community Futures network to increase the financing and resources available to these small business owners.
#8. Emoji mode: activated! Guess the #CDNtech company: 🪄📕
Spellbook!
Your score:
Founder mode! Challenge your friends to sign up to The BetaKit Newsletter and see if they can beat you next week.
Too busy to read this week? Subscribe to The BetaKit Newsletter to keep up to date on the latest Canadian tech and innovation news!