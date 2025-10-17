Danielle Smith expands ministerial team leading Alberta’s $100-billion AI data centre push

Nathan Neudorf joins finance and innovation colleagues as data centre proposals outpace power grid capacity.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has added another Nate to the ministerial team that’s trying to attract data centres to the province through a $100-billion artificial intelligence (AI) data centre strategy.

Neudorf will work with colleagues to fast-track AI data centre projects that have “bring your own power” generation projects attached.

Utilities minister Nathan Neudorf will work with innovation minister Nate Glubish and finance minister Nate Horner to complete and publicly announce the province’s AI data centre attraction strategy. Smith issued the command in a new batch of mandate letters sent out to cabinet ministers this week, saying the strategy should combine “strong investment attractiveness with stable, affordable electricity and fair returns for Albertans.”

Neudorf joins the roster as proposals for AI data centre projects are already outpacing electricity availability. While traditional data centres require between five and 10 megawatts (MW) of power, one AI “hyperscale” data centre typically demands more than 100 MW, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to a March 2025 report from the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO), a provincial arms-length agency that helps oversee electricity, the demand for proposed large-load projects (data centres) reached 11,879 MW in Q1 2025, which would double Alberta’s electricity demand.

Smith has tasked Neudorf to work with AESO on a forecast of Alberta’s electricity requirements, as well as the current state of available power from the province’s generators and projects under construction. Neudorf will also work with Glubish to fast-track AI data centre projects that have “bring your own power” generation projects attached.

Alberta put the data centre strategy forward in December 2024, looking to attract $100 billion of investment in AI data centres by pushing Alberta as a cheap source of abundant natural gas, a reduced-regulation environment for infrastructure projects, a cold climate for easy cooling, and a comparatively low-tax space for companies.

Glubish has been vocal about his desire to make Alberta the premier destination for AI data centres, arguing it will make Alberta more attractive for AI companies looking to set up shop with affordable and reliable access to computing power.

RELATED: Alberta’s tech sector is embracing an AI data centre boom. Will it pay off?

Despite Alberta pushing its natural gas grid as a perk, those building AI infrastructure have avoided the province in favour of renewable energy. Telus recently opened its inaugural Sovereign AI Factory data centre in Rimouski, Que., powered primarily by hydroelectric power. Bell also plans to rely on hydroelectricity with its AI data centres in BC. Bell’s project lead, Dan Rink, told Bloomberg at Web Summit Vancouver that he didn’t think it made sense to opt for emissions-heavy natural gas when hydroelectricity is abundant in Canada.

Glubish previously claimed to BetaKit that natural gas is the only way to reliably power AI data centres in Alberta in the short term, as the province doesn’t have access to hydroelectric power, and nuclear plants would take too long to build. However, in this week’s mandate letter, Smith asked Neudorf to complete public engagement on how nuclear energy can fit into Alberta’s energy mix, and to develop a nuclear roadmap and regulatory framework to “ensure projects can be advanced as soon as possible.”

Feature image courtesy Nathan Neudorf via LinkedIn.