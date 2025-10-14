Kaz Nejatian brings his former Shopify “second-in-command” to Opendoor

Giang LeGrice, Shopify’s VP of operations, joins Nejatian’s leadership team.

Kaz Nejatian has tapped Shopify vice-president of operations Giang LeGrice to lead operations at San Francisco-based real estate tech firm Opendoor.

Giang LeGrice. Image courtesy LinkedIn.

Nejatian, formerly COO of Canada’s largest tech company, Shopify, has been building out Opendoor’s leadership since taking over the CEO position last month. In a post shared on X, Nejatian called LeGrice his “second-in-command” at Shopify and a “world-class leader.”

“Having overseen transformation of ops teams and led financing planning, analysis, and business analytics at Shopify, there is no one in the world I trust more to help Opendoor find the next gear,” Nejatian said.

LeGrice is the second former Shopify colleague Nejatian has brought to Opendoor since he took over. Former Shopify product manager Fahd Ananta joined Opendoor shortly after Nejatian to lead “everything on the buyer side” of the company.

Nejatian had been at Shopify since 2019 but took the reins at Opendoor from interim CEO Shrisha Radhakrishna in September, following a period of GameStop-style trading led by retail investors. Nejatian has doubled down on the populist angle, parting ways with Opendoor’s external relations agencies to favour using X to speak directly to its investors. Nejatian recently indicated that Opendoor will look to establish an office in Toronto.

LeGrice joins Opendoor alongside its new chief growth officer, Morgan Brown. Brown comes from Dropbox, where he served as the vice-president of product and growth for artificial intelligence (AI) products. Brown will focus on building an “AI-first growth and marketing” organization, he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Shopify filled Nejatian’s COO vacancy last week, promoting general counsel Jess Hertz to the job. While Shopify filled one open job, it’s now left with another C-suite vacancy after CRO Bobby Morrison announced his departure after three years with the company.

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Collision via Sportsfile. Licensed under CC BY 2.0.