The Québec government could provide up to $25 million if matched dollar-for-dollar.

The early-stage startup landscape in Québec’s Eastern Townships now has deeper pockets and a new VC brand.

The news: The partners behind ACET Capital, the venture arm of Sherbrooke, Que.-based tech incubator ACET (Accelerator for the Creation of Technological Businesses), announced on Thursday an early-stage fund targeting up to $50 million CAD under the new entity Ascension Capital.

The fund has reached a first close of $30 million, backed by Fonds de solidarité FTQ and undisclosed private investors from the Estrie region. Investissement Québec, the provincial government’s investment arm, has committed up to $25 million if its investment is matched dollar-for-dollar by private investors.

Ascension Capital, led by managing partners Dominic Denis and Ghyslain Goulet, plans to back between 16 and 20 pre-seed and seed-stage startups with differentiated technologies across a broad range of sectors, including deep tech and AI.

From the source: “We’ve reached the stage where we can support startups in a way that’s in line with our ambitions,” Denis said in an interview, which BetaKit has translated from French. “We want young startups to become recognized international brands.”

The context: ACET Capital is the venture capital arm of the incubator-accelerator ACET, established in 2011 out of the Université de Sherbrooke. It has backed startups across several disciplines, including quantum, healthtech, manufacturing tech, AI, and cleantech—including risk-management software Trustii and battery-cooling tech startup Calogy Solutions.

ACET Capital’s previous funds have been smaller, at $4 million and $7.6 million, respectively, and will continue to operate. While Ascension Capital will have a pool of startups emerging from ACET programs as potential targets, it is also open to investing in non-ACET companies.

Final thought: Sherbrooke emerged as a hub for quantum and other deep tech in Québec, something the provincial government has invested in heavily through sectoral support and the establishment of a Quantum Innovation Zone. The bet has so far paid off, with homegrown upstarts like Nord Quantique reaching a unicorn valuation and becoming part of US and Canadian programs to build a useful quantum computer.

Feature image courtesy Université de Sherbrooke. Image by Michel Caron.